Track seniors honored at annual Butler Invitational

VANDALIA — The Butler Track and Field teams hosted the Annual Butler Invitational Saturday and came away with a third place finish for the girls and a fourth place finish for the boys.

Prior to the meet, seven seniors were honored: Emily Luken, Brooklyn Warren, Olivia Schoenherr, Bryce Brown, Sebon Graus, Matt Parker, Bryson Mann, and Brandon Boyd.

The Lady Aviators scored 70 points overall. Placing in the top eight and scoring were:

Running events

4×800 Meter Relay – Maddie Mitchell, Sarah Hickle, Elizabeth Kilgore, Victoria Theobald (4th, 11:08.88)

100 Meter Hurdles – Brooklyn Warren (5th, 17.01)

4×200 Meter Relay – Anna Minier, Sydney Baker, Mya Stammen, Alyssa Burley (4th, 1:53.65)

400 Meter Dash – Sydney Baker (3rd, 1:00.86), Alyssa Burley (6th, 1:05.10)

300 Meter Hurdles – Tyree Fletcher (3rd, 50.49), Brooklyn Warren (6th, 52.49)

800 Meter Run – Abbie Schoenherr (2nd, 2:26.43), Olivia Schoenherr (3rd, 2:27.33)

4×400 Meter Relay – Alyssa Burley, Olivia Schoenherr, A Schoenherr, Sydney Baker (2nd, 4:14.18)

Field events

High Jump – Grace Swarts (8th, 4-08)

Long Jump – Tyree Fletcher (1st, 16-00.75), Kailey Bolender (6th, 14-04)

Shot Put – Hayden Edgell (6th, 31-06)

“We’re very happy with a third place finish today against some tough competition,” said coach Kyle Schoenherr. “We’re six weeks into the season, and as the weather improves and the training intensity ramps up, this is when we look for things to begin to click. We saw some exciting examples of that today, from open races, to relays, to field events. The girls displayed a lot of confidence, which resulted in a number of strong performances and a solid overall team result.”

The Butler boys scored 61 points overall.

Running events

4×800 meter relay – Kyle Wertz, Adam Gunkel, Gabe Warren, and Long-Fa Lin (2nd, 8:40.25)

100 meter dash – Daiton Sharp (4th, 11.78)

4×200 meter relay – Jabari Wortham, Sebon Graus, Kenneth Roberts, Quincy Redmond (8th, 1:39.35)

1600 meter run – Kyle Wertz (5th, 4:48.19)

4×100 meter relay – Jabari Worthman, Sebon Graus, Kenneth Roberts, DJ Hicks (8th, 47.57)

800 meter run – Kyle Wertz (6th, 2:12.00), Adam Gunkel (8th, 2:12.89)

200 meter dash – Daiton Sharp (5th, 24.14)

3200 meter run – Long-Fa Lin (1st, 9:51.51), Gabe Warren (6th, 10:44.63)

4×400 relay – Jack Marshall, Adam Gunkel, Bryson Mann, Daiton Sharp (4th, 3:44.65)

Field Events

Long jump – Daiton Sharp (1st, 22 feet, 1 inch)

Pole Vault – Dalton Sheplar (3rd, 13-00)

Butler seniors Emily Luken, Brooklyn Warren, Olivia Schoenherr, Bryce Brown, Sebon Graus, Matt Parker, Bryson Mann, and Brandon Boyd were honored prior to Saturday’s Butler Invitational. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_B-Seniors.jpg Butler seniors Emily Luken, Brooklyn Warren, Olivia Schoenherr, Bryce Brown, Sebon Graus, Matt Parker, Bryson Mann, and Brandon Boyd were honored prior to Saturday’s Butler Invitational. Photo by Daniel Wacker Kenneth Roberts and Sebon Graus run in the 4×200 meter relay. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_B1.jpg Kenneth Roberts and Sebon Graus run in the 4×200 meter relay. Photo by Daniel Wacker DJ Hicks, Jabari Wortham, Daiton shard http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_B2.jpg DJ Hicks, Jabari Wortham, Daiton shard Photo by Daniel Wacker Bobby Bucker runs in the 100 meter hurdles. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_B3.jpg Bobby Bucker runs in the 100 meter hurdles. Photo by Daniel Wacker Daiton Sharp was a half inch off meet record in the long jump. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_B4-Sharp.jpg Daiton Sharp was a half inch off meet record in the long jump. Photo by Daniel Wacker Ashton Pederzani competes in the high jump. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_B5-HJ.jpg Ashton Pederzani competes in the high jump. Photo by Daniel Wacker Alyssa Burley and Mya Stammen run in the 4×100 meter relay. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BG1.jpg Alyssa Burley and Mya Stammen run in the 4×100 meter relay. Photo by Daniel Wacker Mya Stammen (left) and Tamaria Hobson run in the 100 meter dash. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BG2.jpg Mya Stammen (left) and Tamaria Hobson run in the 100 meter dash. Photo by Daniel Wacker Brooklyn Warren competes in the 100 meter hurdles. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_BG3-Warren.jpg Brooklyn Warren competes in the 100 meter hurdles. Photo by Daniel Wacker

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

