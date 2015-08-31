Fireworks erupt at Vandalia council meeting
Snyder makes 400th blood donation
Vandalia seeks seasonal employees
Vandalia names Firefighter, Paramedic of Year
Two arrested in Miller Lane drug bust
Vandalia Police Reports
VANDALIA - The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of l...
Butler Township Police Activity
BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until ...
Man to register as a lifetime sex offender
MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Judge Jeannine Pratt sentenced Brandon Cantrell, 37, of Tipp City, to serve 51 months in prison and reg...
Vandalia Council opposes Fairgrounds in city
VANDALIA — The Montgomery County Fairgrounds will not be relocating to a Vandalia site along Webster Street. That was the unanimous verdict of t...
Lady Aviators roll over Troy
VANDALIA — On Tuesday, the Butler Lady Aviators basketball team hosted Troy in their third divisional game. The Aviators came into the game foll...
St. Christopher students win Peace Poster contest
VANDALIA — St. Christopher sixth graders, supervised by art teacher Mr Terry Rasor, recently participated in the 29th Annual Peace Poster Contes...
Butler third at GMVWA Holiday Tournament
FAIRBORN - The Butler wrestling team had an impressive showing at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday Tournament at Wright ...
Lady Aviators outlast Oakwood
VANDALIA - The Butler Lady Aviators came into Wednesday’s game versus Oakwood needing a win after dropping four of their last five contests.Butl...
Day named to All-American team
BUTLER TWP. - Lucas Day, 13, of Butler Township, has been invited to play at the International Power Showcase in Miami December 27-31. This prestigiou...
Lady Aviators fall to Tipp
VANDALIA — It’s either feast or famine for the Butler Lady Aviators over the past four games. When the offense is clicking, defense is lac...
TIPP CITY - The Butler boy’s basketball played their second straight overtime game at Tippecanoe on Friday night and for the second straight tim...
Rose Music concerts
Barenaked Ladies in concert June 8Barenaked Ladies are once again taking their boisterous live shows to audiences nationwide this summer announcing La...
Sister Cities Oktoberfest provides scholarships, youth exchanges
VANDALIA — Sister Cities of Vandalia just hosted its 39th annual Oktoberfest at the Vandalia Sports Complex on September 11, 12, and 13. Since i...
Focus Vandalia – September 2015
VANDALIA — The latest issue of Focus Vandalia has been released by the City of Vandalia. In this episode, we get a look at the new Red Robin rest...
September 11th, 2015 updated: September 11th, 2015. |
Guess What’s New in Reading?
ENGLEWOOD — I recently returned from a trip to Norway to see two foreign exchange students who lived with us in the past. Norway is a beautiful ...
Pack 307 to hold sign-up night
VANDALIA — Cub Scout Pack 307 will hold its annual sign up night on Tuesday, September 8 from 7 - 8 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall at St. John̵...
Aullwood Audubon Center September Calendar
Aullwood September calendar at a glanceThrough September 7 – Aullwood is a Blue Star Museum (Center and Farm)Through September 13 - A Secret Gar...
Limited Home Rule benefits outweigh costs
BUTLER TWP. - The decision on whether to vote in favor or against Limited Home Rule (LHR) in Butler Township is difficult, and I think its difficult b...
Familiar players likely behind Limited Home Rule flyers
BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township residents were subjected to what appears to be another political hit job just a week before Tuesday’s election. T...
November 2nd, 2016 updated: November 2nd, 2016. |
My view: Limited Home Rule, Police levy deserve support
Residents of Butler Township will vote on three issues on Tuesday. Issue 42 would approve an energy aggregation measure, Issue 43 would give the towns...
Neavin explains weather-related closures, delays
With school now in full swing it is once again that time to notify you of our district procedures for canceling, delaying, or dismissing school early ...
Vandalia Drummer Letter to the editor policy
The Vandalia Drummer News encourages readers to write letters to the editor:• Letters should be typed, or printed legibly, signed and include cu...
A sobering look beyond the election
This campaign year has been full of twists and turns. We don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, let alone on November 8. So talking a...
October 6th, 2016 updated: October 6th, 2016. |