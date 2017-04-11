Record setting night at Warrior Relays

HUBER HEIGHTS — The Butler girls track team placed sixth out of 19 teams at the Warrior Relays on Tuesday. That finish included a record setting performance by Abbie Schoenherr, Sydney Baker, Alyssa Burley, and Olivia Schoenherr in the 2400 meter middle medley.

Their time of 7:05.72 was not only good enough for first place but it also set a new Butler school record.

Other placers included the 4x100M Shuttle Hurdles (4th, 1:10.49): Tyree Fletcher, Grace Swarts, Mya Stammen, Brooklyn Warren;

4x1600M (5th, 27:18.98): Sarah Hickle, Emily Luken, Carly Cline, Michell Valdivia;

4000M Distance Medley (6th, 15:14.88): Sarah Hickle, Tamaria Hobson, Victoria Theobald, Elizabeth Kilgore;

4x400M (6th, 4:20.06): Sydney Baker, Abbie Schoenherr, Alyssa Burley, Olivia Schoenherr.

In field events, scoring was done as two person teams since it was a relay meet. Scoring for the Aviators were

Triple Jump (1st, 61’ 1”): Tyree Fletcher, Kailey Bolender; High Jump (T-3rd, 9’ 3”): Tyree Fletcher, Grace Swarts; Long Jump (7th, 28’ 3.5”): Tyree Fletcher, Kailey Bolender; Hammer Throw (7th, 111’ 6”): Hayden Edgel, Ashley Brady; Shot Put (7th, 53’ 4”): Hayden Edgel, Ashley Brady; and Discus Throw (8th, 122’ 4”): Hayden Edgel, Ashley Brady.

The Butler boys team place 8th out of 19 teams with 42.5 points.

The Aviators swept the two distance relays. In the 6400 meter relay, the team of Lin, Warren, Wertz, and Gunkel (no first names provided) was first in 19:20. That same team won the 400 meter distance medley relay in a time of 11:08.58.

Butler also placed in the 2400 meter sprint medley relay with an 8th place finish in 6:47.78.

Aviator pole vaulters tied for second as Dalton Shepler went 11-06 and Brandon Boyd went 11-00. In the Hammer Throw, Charles Ellington (109-07) and Ben Sipos (75-09) were fifth.

Daiton Sharp (21-02.75) and Sebon Graus were sixth in the long jump while Sharp (40-02.5) and Ashton Pederzani (29-07) were sixth in the triple jump.

Butler were eighth in the discus throw with Noal Reunu throwing 105-08 and Paul Sacks throwing 97-04.

The Aviators return to action Saturday when they host the Butler Invitational. Field events begin at 10 a.m. with running events beginning at 11 a.m.

Butler's Sydney Baker, Olivia Schoenherr, Alyssa Burley, and Abbie Schoenherr set a school record in the Middle Medley Relay with a time of 7:05.72.

Aviators host Butler Invitational Saturday

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

