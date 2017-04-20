Community Calendar

National Day of Prayer breakfast slated

VANDALIA — A National Day of Prayer Breakfast will be held on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from 7:00 – 8:30 a.m. at The Hangar at First Baptist Church, 140 Elva Ct. Vandalia. Please join local pastors and others as we pray for our country. This year’s theme is “For Your Great Name’s Sake! Hear Us…Forgive Us…Heal Us.” Breakfast will be served at 7:00 am. RSVP’s can be made at 898-8811 or online at clcdayton.com/register. There is no charge for the breakfast.

Smith Planetarium show to be Cosmic Jams

VANDALIA — Free shows are offered on the second Saturday of the month during the school year at the Smith Middle School Planetarium. Shows begin at 7 p.m. and are free and open to the community. Seating is on a first come-first served basis. The April show will be held on May 15 and will have the theme “Cosmic Jams: A Little Night Music.”

Vandalia Recreation Center

Kids Night Out

VANDALIA — Children will have a blast participating in all the activities the Vandalia Recreation Center has to offer plus additional games and crafts. Remember to bring a bathing suit and towel. Event will be held on Friday, May 5 from 6:00-9:45pm. The program is for children 6-12 years old. The early bird fee is $12 Resident/VRC Member and $15 for Non-Resident. You must sign up by 9:00pm the Wednesday prior to the event to receive the discounted fee. Otherwise the fee increases $5.

Mom & Me Fairy Princess Party

VANDALIA — All princesses and special guest are encouraged to dress up in their fairy princess costume. Participants will create a special secret garden, decorate cookies, enjoy snacks, and at the end receive their fairy princess wings. The program is for children 2-6 years old. The cost is $20 Resident / VRC Member Couple and $23 Non-Resident Couple. The event will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 11:00a-12:30p at the Vandalia Senior Center. You must pre-register for this event.

FREE Wall Night

VANDALIA — Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, May 16 from 5:00-7:00pm.

Tipp City Arts Council contest

TIPP CITY — With the help of students ages K-12 from Tipp City and neighboring communities, Randall Residence in Tipp City will soon be adorned by “World Art: People Places and Things.” Entries to the 2017 juried Student Art Contest will be accepted from April 17 through May 12, at Studio 14 Gallery, 115 W. Main Street, Tipp City, during regular business hours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

TCAAC and the staff at Randall Residence will present awards as well as door prizes at the Reception and which will take place at 6 p.m., June 1, at Randall Residence. The exhibit will be open to the public from June 2 through July 28. Details and entry forms are available on the TCAAC website: http://www.tippcityartscouncil.com/student-art-contest.html

Artists, parade participants sought

for 44th Annual Englewood Art Festival

ENGLEWOOD – Applications from artists and parade participants for the 44th annual Englewood Art Festival, Saturday August 12, and Sunday August 13, 2017 are now being accepted by the Englewood Festival and Arts Commission. The parade is a prelude to all of the festival events and will be held Saturday August 12 at 9:00 a.m. Applications will be accepted by the parade committee through July 21st. Artists are asked to submit photos of their handmade original work for review by the Festival Exhibitors Committee. Registration deadline is June 1. Applications can be found on the Englewood city website at www.englewood.oh.us or by calling the Earl Heck Community Center at 937-836-5929.

Butler Class of 1967 organizing reunion

VANDALIA — Members of the Butler High School Class of 1967 are beginning to plan a 50th class reunion. Organizers are currently seeking contact information from graduates, relatives, and friends and request information be sent to [email protected] More details on the reunion will be released as planning continues.

Kiser High School Almuni Meetings

HUBER HEIGHTS — Kiser High School alumni meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of each month (except November and December) at the American Legion Post 200 which is at 5046 Nebraska Avenue, Huber Heights. Meetings begin at 7 p.m. Graduates, attendees, and friends of Kiser High School ae welcome to attend. Please park at the rear of the building and use rear entrance.

Vandalia Lions Club meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — The Vandalia Lions Club holds dinner meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse at 6:30 p.m. The club does not hold dinner meetings in July or August. Programs include speakers covering topical subjects.

Sister Cities meets each month

VANDALIA – Sister Cities of Vandalia meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Senior Citizen’s Center on Tionda Dr. at 7 p.m. followed by a Gemuetlichkeit (social) hour.

Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursdays

VANDALIA — Rotary Club of Vandalia meets on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cassel Hills Golf Clubhouse, 201 Clubhouse Way. Lunch is available for purchase. For information, call (937) 890-2565 or visit www.vandaliaohiorotary.org for weekly program and speaker.

Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler meets on Tuesdays

VANDALIA — The Optimist Club of Vandalia-Butler, celebrating its 40th year, welcomes members and guests to their weekly meetings on Tuesdays at 12 noon. They meet at the Celebrations Banquet Center II at 7615 Poe Avenue Dayton, OH 45414. Speakers in January include Steve Reed on longterm care on January 10, Vandalia City Manager Jon Crusey on January 17, Jeff Hoagland, President and CEO of the Dayton Development Coalition on January 24, and Megan Reinhart on January 31. Please visit http://www.vandalia-butleroptimistclub.org/ for more information.

Vandalia Toastmasters meets twice monthly

VANDALIA — Would you like to be a better speaker and a more effective leader? Vandalia Toastmasters provides a mutually supportive and positive learning environment where you have the opportunity to develop and practice communication and leadership skills. The club meets at 7:00 on the first and third Tuesday of every month at the Vandalia Justice Center at 245 James Bohanan Dr., Vandalia OH, 54377. phone: 937-656-2524. Guest are welcome.

Mothers groups meet in Vandalia

VANDALIA — MOPS and MOMS Next meetings offer community and mothering support to mothers of children age birth through six. MOPS and MOMS Next meetings are held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Vandalia (122 W. National Rd. in Vandalia next to Rite Aid) on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of each month from 6 – 8:15 p.m. Childcare is provided (please RSVP prior to attending to ensure enough childcare workers are available). Every mother is welcomed (working, stay-at-home, married, single, and expectant moms). For more information call Kim LaBianco at 454-9430 or send an e-mail to [email protected]

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Calendar-1.jpg

Compiled by Darrell Wacker [email protected]

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at [email protected]

To have your item placed in the community calendar send information to Darrell Wacker at [email protected]