Businesses, community support Butler After Prom

VANDALIA — The Vandalia-Butler After Prom Committee is proud to announce the 26th annual After Prom “SHIPWRECKED,” to be held Saturday, April 22, from 11:00 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. at the First Baptist Church Hangar. A fun, safe, alcohol and drug free evening will be provided for all Vandalia-Butler juniors and seniors and their guests.

It is not too late to support this event with your tax deductible donation safely and easily by going to https://www.gofundme.com/vandaliabutlerafterprom.

There will be an open house from 8:30-9:30 p.m. for any parents or businesses that would like to do a walk through and see what their donations and volunteers have created for the kids.

Congratulations to Hannah Bragg for submitting the winning artwork and design for this year's ticket and posters. The Vandalia Butler High School After Prom Committee wishes to thank Larry Taylor and Beau Townsend Ford for the generous donation of the 2005 Ford Focus for our Grand Prize. One lucky Junior or Senior will win it at the After Prom.