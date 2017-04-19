Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

March 31

A 16-year old juvenile was arrested on a warrant out of Juvenile Court for robbery. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Lacey J. Crabtree, 30, was arrested for OVI after an accident on S. Brown School Road. She was picked up by a friend.

Carlos Wagers, 81, was arrested for OVI after a marked lanes violation at Brown School Road and National Road. He was released to his son.

April 1

A complainant reported leaving property with a known person when being arrested by Vandalia police. When she returned to retrieve propert, the suspect refuses to return it. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported an unknown vehicle struck his company vehicle while it was parked at Scene 75. The investigation continues.

April 2

After an anonymous call, police investigated the report of a truck with two people sleeping. Officers woke both up and found the female with a syringe, rubber band, and 14 caps of suspected heroin. The people refused treatment and were released. Charges are pending crime lab results.

Nicole B. Orihood, 31, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident on Colebrook Drive. She was taken to the county jail.

A complainant reported $40 being stolen from her while she was doing laundry at Fox Cleaners. The investigation continues.

A 10-year old juvenile male was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital on an emergency admission after an incident at his home.

A 19-year old juvenile male was transported to Grandview Hospital after making threats against himself.

April 3

Police assisted Dayton Airport Police in administering an Intoxilyzer test. Edward Decker II was arrested for OVI. He tested .181% BAC and was released back to the Airport Police Officer.

Officers investigated a complaint between two females on Westhafer Road. There were no independent witnesses and a considerable time delay so no charges were filed.

Shellie C. Newport, 40, was issued a summons for littering and trespassing after an incident with a family member on Marcellus Dr.

An employee of Neely Dental reported that a business check was stolen by a known suspect and cashed. The investigation continues.

April 4

Officers investigated a burglary and a shot fired inside an apartment on Tionda Drive. The on-duty detectives collected evidence. The investigation continues.

An employee of Central Warehouse reported several wall chargers, car chargers, and validation units stolen from the break room. The investigation continues.

A known suspect stole an item from Hocks Pharmacy and then called to ask if it could be returned without a receipt. Police are reviewing video if the incident.

April 5

Officers investigated an overdose and found a male unconscious in a bathtub. The subject was transported to the Huber Heights Medical Center for treatment.

James T. Carl, Sr., 18, was arrested for domestic violence after an incident at the Knights Inn on Poe Avenue. He was taken to the county jail.

April 6

While doing a business check at the Travelodge/Knights Inn on Poe Avenue a vehicle was found stolen out of Dayton. The owner came to retrieve the vehicle at the direction of Dayton Police.

A known employee at Innovative Plastic attempted to break into three vending machines. A summons for tampering with a coin machine will be served on the employee.

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

