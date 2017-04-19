Butler Township yard waste options

BUTLER TWP. — Although Butler Township no longer offers a brush drop-off program, you do have options for disposing of all types of yard waste. Here’s what you need to know:
Rumpke
- Yard waste may be disposed of in any type of trash bag, although each household with “regular service” is limited to a total of six bags or containers per week. The six may be comprised of any combination of trash and yard waste, as long as the six-container limit per week is not exceeded.
- For “low-volume service” customers, yard waste must be co-mingled and fit inside the 35-gallon trash container.
- Limbs and brush must be bundled and tied into 4-foot x 2-foot bundles for regular service.
- Low volume-service customers must put limbs in their low volume trash container.
Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility
- Montgomery County residents must show proof of residence
- Disposal of clean, debris-free yard waste, limbs and brush, loose or in plastic bags, is free of charge.
- Location: 1001 Encrete Ln., Moraine.
- Website: www.mcswd.org
- Hours of operation for yard waste: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; closed Sunday.
Harris Sod and Seed
- Accepts small branches and limbs
- Location: 8890 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton
- Phone: 937-890-1783