Butler Township yard waste options

BUTLER TWP. — Although Butler Township no longer offers a brush drop-off program, you do have options for disposing of all types of yard waste. Here’s what you need to know:

Rumpke

Yard waste may be disposed of in any type of trash bag, although each household with “regular service” is limited to a total of six bags or containers per week. The six may be comprised of any combination of trash and yard waste, as long as the six-container limit per week is not exceeded.

For “low-volume service” customers, yard waste must be co-mingled and fit inside the 35-gallon trash container.

Limbs and brush must be bundled and tied into 4-foot x 2-foot bundles for regular service.

Low volume-service customers must put limbs in their low volume trash container.

Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility

Montgomery County residents must show proof of residence

Disposal of clean, debris-free yard waste, limbs and brush, loose or in plastic bags, is free of charge.

Location: 1001 Encrete Ln., Moraine.

Website: www.mcswd.org

Hours of operation for yard waste: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Harris Sod and Seed

Accepts small branches and limbs

Location: 8890 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton

Phone: 937-890-1783

