Butler Township yard waste options


Staff report

BUTLER TWP. — Although Butler Township no longer offers a brush drop-off program, you do have options for disposing of all types of yard waste. Here’s what you need to know:

Rumpke

  • Yard waste may be disposed of in any type of trash bag, although each household with “regular service” is limited to a total of six bags or containers per week. The six may be comprised of any combination of trash and yard waste, as long as the six-container limit per week is not exceeded.
  • For “low-volume service” customers, yard waste must be co-mingled and fit inside the 35-gallon trash container.
  • Limbs and brush must be bundled and tied into 4-foot x 2-foot bundles for regular service.
  • Low volume-service customers must put limbs in their low volume trash container.

Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility

  • Montgomery County residents must show proof of residence
  • Disposal of clean, debris-free yard waste, limbs and brush, loose or in plastic bags, is free of charge.
  • Location: 1001 Encrete Ln., Moraine.
  • Website: www.mcswd.org
  • Hours of operation for yard waste: Monday-Friday 6 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.; closed Sunday.

Harris Sod and Seed

  • Accepts small branches and limbs
  • Location: 8890 Dog Leg Rd., Dayton
  • Phone: 937-890-1783

