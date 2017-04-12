Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 3

Benchwood Road, During the course of a peace officer call, it was discovered that a temporary protection order was not entered into LEADS. The order was re-served and issued, which allowed it to be entered into LEADS.

April 4

Silver Rock Ave., voyeurism, RP states she watched the white male suspect looking into what was later found to be a bedroom window of the house next to where she was located. The suspect appeared to be startled by the RP and walked away heading west toward the apartment complex on Benchwood.

Walmart, domestic violence, Dispatched to a report of domestic violence that occurred in the Walmart parking lot on April 01, 2017. The arrest of the domestic violence suspect was made at the suspect’s place of employment. Stolen plates recovered from victim’s vehicle, and the victim was charged with possession of marijuana.

Red Roof Inn, disorderly conduct/intoxication, Suspect overdosed on heroin at motel. Suspect was breathing but still unresponsive after 8 doses of Narcan by medics. Suspect was transported to Grandview Hospital. Summons and trespass noticed forwarded to VMC to be served, as suspect was still unresponsive upon my arrival at hospital

April 5

Walmart, criminal trespass, While voluntarily intoxicated, the defendant trespassed on Walmart property and was observed urinating and masturbating by Deputy Walters who was in an unmarked vehicle at the time.

April 6

Speedway, drug paraphernalia, Investigation reveals that during a traffic stop for one headlight, the driver was found to be under suspension. The front seat passenger was found in possession of a marijuana smoking pipe, and the back seat passenger was arrested on a foreign warrant for failing to appear on a traffic charge. A small amount of marijuana was found and marked to be destroyed.

Walmart, theft, Subject was arrested for shoplifting. Subject was summoned into the Vandalia Municipal Court.

Walmart, theft, Suspect shoplifted from Walmart. Booked her into the county jail.

Kingman Drive, drug paraphernalia, complainant saw suspect dump the contents of a bong onto the street. Complainant obtained registration number. Went to address associated with the registration and made contact with suspect who admitted to using the bong to smoke marijuana. Seized bong and summoned for marijuana paraphernalia.

April 7

Little York Road @ I-75, disorderly conduct, Report of unconscious unknown. Subject stated he had not received his medication in quite some time. Became combative. Warned for disorderly conduct and continued. Involuntarily committed and summoned into VMC for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Malina Avenue, misuse of 911 reporting emergency when none exists.

Chic-Fil-A, possession of Heroin, Investigation reveals that a suspect bought her 4 year old child to Chic Fil-A while under the influence of Heroin and presented a risk of serious physical harm to the child. The suspect falsified her identifying information and was found to have an active warrant through Kettering for failure to appear on a theft charge. She was also found in possession of heroin or fentaynl and several used hypodermic needles.

April 8

Maxton Road @ N. Dixie Drive, OVI, A traffic stop for marked lanes and no headlights was made and the driver was found to be OVI.

Old Springfield Road, criminal damaging/endangering, damage to grass and yard by Doug Bland when he got vehicle stuck.

Kershner Road, theft without consent, Victim left vehicle unlocked with keys inside. Unknown subject entered vehicle, ransacked interior, and removed the keys and two credit cards.

April 9

Red Roof Inn, disorderly conduct, subject was insulting, taunting and challenging police during an investigation in the parking lot of a hotel after being previously warned.

Haloran Lane, assault, client at group home became agitated and began striking another client with a mug, injuring her.

Walmart, unauthorized use of of vehicle, responded on suspicious female who was in lot in an entered stolen vehicle (Unauthorized Use.) Suspect detained and confirmation sought. Vehicle was confirmed as an unauthorized use. Suspect detained for Harrison Township Deputy who came to scene and took suspect into custody. Vehicle was released at scene to victim per Harrison Township. Victim advised that numerous items in the vehicle did not belong to her.

Persons charged or arrested

Darris R. Robinson, 50 assault, endangering children, possession of marijuana

Walter E. Robinson, 53, domestic violence

Brice L. Rader, 27, warrant for OVI

Jacob M. Gross, 24, disorderly conduct

Jonathan L. Curtis, 27, failure to appear warrant

Amanda M. Felton, 35, failure to appear warrant

Jeffrey D. Barnes, 38, public indecency, criminal trespassing

Keon P. Zafr, 23, warrant arrest for driving under suspension

Marcus W. Phillips, 28, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle

Michael J. Koetter, 49, theft

Davonna D. Battles, 23, theft

Meaghan M. Windle, 20, possession of marijuana paraphernalia

Rodney L. Powell, 41, warrant arrest aggravated burglary

Everitt M. Allen, 30, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Jacob P. Agullana, 35, OVI, marked lanes violation, headlight violation

Larry W. Bland, 46, warrant arrest for confining, restraining, debarking dogs

Timothy R. Goss, 33, possession of controlled substances

Bennie D. Jewett, 22, disorderly conduct, warrant arrest for criminal trespassing, operating under suspension

Mikashia L. Johnson, 22, warrant arrest for speeding, hit and skip, theft

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

