Vandalia Police Reports

VANDALIA – The following police reports were received from the Vandalia Division of Police. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in court of law.

March 27

Vandalia police assisted Miami County law enforcement during a chase of a stolen vehicle. Officers were unsuccessful in deploying stop sticks. The chase ultimately ended in a fatal accident on Dixie Drive at Stop Eight Road.

A complainant reported that paint thinner was put in her drink while she was working at Joseph Airport Hyundai. She was taken to the hospital by a fellow employee. The investigation continues.

March 28

A resident on Deervale Court reported that a known person entered her bedroom window and made her get up and go into the kitchen. When officers arrived they found the complainant on the kitchen floor asking for help. The investigation continues.

A vehicle stolen out of Piqua was found unoccupied at the Speedway on E. National Road. The suspect is the victim’s son. The investigation continues.

An employee of Carter Express reported being threatened by a fellow employee. The investigation continues.

Joseph A. Whitaker, 42, was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop for a marked lanes violation on E. National Road. He was released to a relative.

David A. Fenner, 38, was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and two drug possession charges after he attempted to enter a home on Spartan Ave. He was taken to the county jail.

A 17-year old juvenile male was charged with public intoxication and unruly juvenile after he was found intoxicated and asleep inside a complainant’s vehicle on Kenbrook Dr. He was released to his father.

March 29

Officers were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on the report of a theft but were unable to locate the suspect who fled. The investigation continues.

A vehicle was towed from Colebrook Drive after a written warning was placed on the vehicle.

Officers investigated an unknown male trying to pass a $100 bill at Jan’s Flower Shop. The investigation continues.

Damar L. Kerley, 19, was arrested on a felony probation violation warrant on an original charge of heroin possession out of Montgomery County after officers investigated a stolen vehicle on Poe Ave. Numerous drugs were taken from the vehicle. He was taken to the county jail. A 17-year old juvenile was charged with being unruly and violating curfew in relation to this incident.

March 30

A complainant reported that someone used his ID to open a car insurance policy. The investigation continues.

Officers investigated a breaking and entering into a vacant home on Fitchland Drive. The investigation continues.

A complainant reported that unknown persons forced entry into a Plow & Hearth company van on Sandlake Road. The investigation continues.

March 31

Megan D. Mays, 25, was arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after when was found walking on Poe Ave. She was released to a friend.

Kevin J. Gee, 25, was issued a summons for disorderly conduct/intoxication after an incident at Waffle House. He was released to a family member.

Duane D. White, 48, and Richard M. Adkins, 36, were arrested for disorderly conduct/intoxication after an incident at Waffle House. They were released to a friend.

April 1

A resident on Stonequarry Road reported missing cash from her purse and suspects one of her adult children. The investigation continues.

A complainant on Van Arden Drive reported a firearm being stolen from his residence, possibly by a known person. The investigation continues.

Officers investigated vandalism to a vehicle on Cyril Court. The investigation continues.

Officers investigated vandalism to a vehicle on Foley Drive. The investigation continues.

A 15-year old juvenile was charged with being unruly at the request of his mother for habitually being disobedient. The case was referred to juvenile court.

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Police-logo-1.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.