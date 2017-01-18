Lady Aviators overwhelm West Carrollton

VANDALIA — After a hard fought 47-37 overtime victory against state ranked Trotwood-Madison the Butler girls basketball team needed a breather to regroup, and that’s exactly what they got Wednesday night against West Carrollton.

On the other hand, the Lady Pirates were playing their fifth game in seven days – and it showed. Even teams with a better record would have felt the strain of so many games in such a short stretch.

West Carrollton played well in the first half trailing by five at the end of the first quarter and 25-19 at halftime. After that it was all downhill. Butler completely dominated the second half. West Carrollton didn’t score another basket until 42 seconds remained in the game as the Lady Aviators scored an easy 65-21 victory.

“We were looking forward to it, but we knew it wasn’t going to be easy because they play hard,” said Butler Coach Molly Bardonaro. “I have to give a lot of credit to West Carrollton because they have played Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and tonight. We said we should be able to out-run them and get ahead early, but we just played a little too soft in the first half, but they wore out. And you know what, anybody should. It’s tough to play that many games in a row. We needed this kind of game. After coming off the Trotwood game, that was a big win and we just needed to be able to just kind of have some fun and work on some things and do the things we needed to do.”

Early on the Lady Pirates were able to stay in the game. Sophomore guard Kyisa Champaco buried a 3-pointer and scored seven first quarter points. Senior forward Morgan Phillips buried a trey in the first and second quarters and junior forward Kayli Feltner buried a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter. Unfortunately only one other West Carrollton player scored, sophomore forward Chelsea Harris, with less than a minute to play.

Sophomore guard Tyree Fletcher led Butler with 17 points. Junior guard Willow Knight had 14 and senior forward Olivia Schoenherr had 11 to pace the Butler attack. Schoenherr, little sister Abbie Schoenherr, and Knight each scored a pair of 3-pointers in the lopsided victory.

Butler returns to action Saturday at home against Xenia at 1 p.m. and then travels to Bellefontaine on Monday for a 7:30 p.m. game.

WES 10 19 19 21 – 21

V-B 15 25 47 65 – 65

West Carrollton: Kyisa Champaco 7, Morgan Phillips 6, Kayli Feltner 6, Chelsea Harris 2. Totals: 7-2-21.

Butler: Olivia Schoenherr 11, Zoie Franklin 3, Abbie Schoenherr 8, Tyree Fletcher 17, Willow Knight 14, Brittney Petrosky 6, Natalie Maurer 2, Alyssa Burley 4. Totals: 24-11-65.

3-point goals: West Carrollton 5 (Phillips 2, Feltner 2, Champaco); Butler 6 (O. Schoenherr 2, A. Schoenherr 2, Knight 2).

Records: West Carrollton 2-12 (0-7), Butler 10-5 (5-4).

Abbie Schoenherr drives past Haneen Saleh for a second half basket. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AbbieSchoenherr.jpg Abbie Schoenherr drives past Haneen Saleh for a second half basket. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Brittney Petrosky defends as Kyisa Champaco works the ball up court. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_BrittneyPetrosky.jpg Brittney Petrosky defends as Kyisa Champaco works the ball up court. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Olivia Schoenherr scores a first half basket against West Carrollton. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_OliviaSchoenherr.jpg Olivia Schoenherr scores a first half basket against West Carrollton. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Tyree Fletcher drives into the lane as Kayli Feltner defends. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TyreeFletcher.jpg Tyree Fletcher drives into the lane as Kayli Feltner defends. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media Willow Knight drives to the hoop past Kyisa Champaco as Olivia Schoenherr sets a pick. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WillowKnight.jpg Willow Knight drives to the hoop past Kyisa Champaco as Olivia Schoenherr sets a pick. Photo by Ron Nunnari / Civitas Media

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@civitasmedia.com or on Twitter @Englewood_Ind

