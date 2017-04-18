Lady Aviator basketball camp announced

VANDALIA — The Butler Lady Aviators have announced the details for their summer basketball camp.

The Lady Aviators will hold camp June 5-8 from 9-11:30 a.m. The camp is open for all students entering grades 3-8. The camp staff will be the Lady Aviator high school coaching staff, current varsity and junior varsity players, and past varsity players.

The cost is $50 (each additional sibling is $40) which includes four fun-filled days of skill instruction, practice, and games led by the staff, camp t-shirt, and various prizes. Campers will get to practice in the SAC (Student Activity Center) at Butler High School.

Click here for registration for registration form.

Payment and registration form is due by May 19. Checks should be made payable to the Butler Athletic Boosters and mailed to Molly Bardonaro, 611 Randler Ave, Vandalia, OH 45377.

If you have questions, contact coach Molly Bardonaro at 937-271-6666 or by email at [email protected]

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ButlerBasketball.jpeg

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]