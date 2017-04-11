Aviators fall on tough times

RIVERSIDE — The Butler Aviator softball team won their second straight game and conference contest on Friday as they defeated Stebbins 12-2. Farrah Cole had a home run for the Aviators who improved to 2-2 in league play.

“We had all around great pitching and hitting,” said coach Lindsay Shepherd. “Our defense made great plays and we played a great all around game.”

Unfortunately the Aviators couldn’t ride that momentum on Saturday when they traveled to the Fourth Annual Strike Out Cancer Classic at Newton High School.

The Aviators fell to host Newton in the first game by a 10-9 score after leading 9-1. In the second game, they fell to powerful Covington 13-2.

On Monday, the Aviators hosted state power Greenville and held the Wave close but ultimately fell 4-0. The losing streak ran to four games on Tuesday in the return game as Greenville defeated Butler 17-1 in a five-inning game.

Butler (2-9 overall, 2-2 GWOC) will travel to Fairborn on Wednesday before hitting the road again on Friday at Beavercreek.

Morgan Wright looks at a pitch. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Softball1-3.jpg Morgan Wright looks at a pitch. Photo by Crystal White Katie Henry scores a run for the Aviators. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Softball2-3.jpg Katie Henry scores a run for the Aviators. Photo by Crystal White Sydney Theobald delivers a pitch. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Softball3-3.jpg Sydney Theobald delivers a pitch. Photo by Crystal White

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

