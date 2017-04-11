Aviators blank Greenville

VANDALIA — The Aviators emerge after each off-season with a new slogan for the upcoming season. This spring for Butler, it was simple and direct – Get’R Done.

Through eleven games, that is exactly what this team has done.

Monday afternoon was no different, as Butler (11-0, 4-0) lambasted the visiting Greenwave of Greenville in a 10-0, five inning run-rule. The lopsided win was just another, in what has quickly become the norm for this season.

Sophomore pitcher Braedon Norman (4-0) was stellar from the mound, holding Greenville to just one hit through five innings of work. Norman kept the Greenwave guessing from the plate all afternoon, racking up eight strikeouts in the win.

Senior infielder Tyler Burley led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double, a home-run and 2 RBI.

Junior catcher Dolen Fults had a triple and 2 RBI and senior Matt Grossman went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI. Junior Preston Tofstad finished 2-for-3 with a double, senior Damon Dues had a triple and 2 RBI while fellow senior Nathan Stogdill added two runs.

It was Butler’s sixth shutout and third run-rule win of the season.

The fast start shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone however, as this team returns a nucleus of players from a program that has posted back-to-back 22 win seasons. Add to that a key mix of newcomers and an unselfish “team first” mentality, it’s no wonder that this team is thriving.

With all of hat being said, in the eyes of these Aviators there is always opportunity to learn and grow.

“Hopefully we can improve upon last year. We are just trying to get better every day,” said head coach Trent Dues.

Damon Dues had a triple and two RBIs. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Dues-1.jpg Damon Dues had a triple and two RBIs. Braedon Norman improved to 4-o on the year with a win over Greenville on Monday. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Norman.jpg Braedon Norman improved to 4-o on the year with a win over Greenville on Monday. Preston Tofstad swings at a pitch. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Tofstad.jpg Preston Tofstad swings at a pitch.

Staff report

Reprinted with permission from VandaliaButlerBaseball.com.

Reprinted with permission from VandaliaButlerBaseball.com.