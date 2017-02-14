Butler boys, girls bowling team claim share of first ever GWOC North titles

VANDALIA — The Butler bowling teams clinched a share of their first ever Greater Western Ohio Conference North championships this week with wins over Tipp and Sidney:

Aviators clinch share of title with wins over Tipp

Both the Girls and the Boys Varsity squads captured a share of their first ever GWOC North Titles in their final GWOC matches of the season on Monday, Feb. 13.

The Girls won their match with Tippecanoe 2039-1684. Stephanie Crider was match medalist with a 409 (227-182) set. Jessica Sacks added a 212 game, Alissa Spieles a 191 game and Lauren Davis a 174 game in the victory. The win means the Girls will do no worse than tie the Lady Trojans of Troy at 13-2 in the GWOC North. The Girls set Butler records for best GWOC North win percentage at .867 and overall season win percentage at .875 (14-2).

The Boys defeated Tippecanoe 2433-2057. Drew Sacks was match medalist with a career high 533 (275-258) set. Jordan Tompkins added a career high 457 (233-224) set, Nick Hughes rolled a 223 game and Andrew Kapis a 205 game in the win. With the victory, the Boys also clinched a tie for 1st in the GWOC North with Sidney at 14-1.

The Boys set Butler records for best GWOC North win percentage at .933 and overall season win percentage at .938 (15-1). The JV squads both came away with wins as well. The Boys win ended their season with an 11-1 GWOC North record which tied them with Sidney for the best GWOC North record. Jared Murray was high for Butler with a 422 (244-178) set.

Other high scores for the boys included Hunter Spieles – 174, Aaron Seelbaugh – 166, Will Yeary – 165 and Zach Luttrell – 164. For the JV Girls, Kailyn Larger was high with a 261 (121-140) set, followed by Taylor Newman’s 259 (147-112) set, Katrina Herzog’s 237 (112-125) set, Sydney Theobald’s 230 (101-129) set and Emily Gabert’s 207 (98-109) set.

Aviators sweep Sidney

The Varsity Boys team defeated Sidney 2628-2589. The win broke Sidney’s 46 straight GWOC North match win streak, dating all the way back to January of 2013. The victory also lifted the Butler Boys into a tie with Sidney at 13-1 for the GWOC North lead.

Noah Detrick led the Aviators with a 488 (263-225) set. He was followed by Drew Sacks with a 461(237-224) set, Brandon Warner with a 449 (268-181) set, Paul Sacks with a 447 (220-227) set, and Andrew Kapis with a 389 (195-194) set.

Butler built and over 200 pin lead after game one (shooting an 1186 team game) and hung on for the victory. “Those Sidney boys always battle hard and no lead is safe,” said Butler Head Coach Steve Sacks. “It was a great effort tonight from both squads this afternoon and we are happy to come away with the win.”

The Butler Varsity Girls team defeated Sidney 2458-2000. The Girls broke three Butler records in the victory, high team game (1015), high two-team game set (2026), and high match score (2458).

Jessica Sacks was match medalist with a 511(285-226) set, followed by Becca Helke with a 405 (179-226) set, Amanda Jackson with a 392 (179-213) set, Stephanie Crider with a 378 (193-185) set, and Lauren Davis with a 340 (179-161) set.

The win moved the Girls record to 13-2 (12-2 in the GWOC North).

In JV action, both teams were narrowly defeated by Sidney. High scores for the JV Boys were: Aaron Seelbaugh 210, Jacob Smith 176, Will Yeary 168, and Elijah Walters 166. For the Girls: Taylor Newman 150-176 (326 set), Kailyn Larger 142, and Emily Gabert 132.

Members of the Butler boys and girls bowling teams gather around the victory bell after claiming their first ever Greater Western Ohio Conference North division titles on Monday.