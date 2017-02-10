Aviators pull away from Troy in GWOC North win

TROY – After 20 minutes of play, the Butler Aviators were deadlocked with Troy at 32-32 on Friday evening and had the look of a team needing to grind out another league win.

The final 12 minutes was all Aviators, however, as Butler slowly built a lead as big as 16 points on their way to a 62-49 win over the Trojans. The win lifted Butler back over the .500 mark at 10-9 on the season and 5-8 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division.

Troy fell to 5-14 overall and 3-10 in league play.

Miles Joiner scored 19 to lead the Aviators followed by Trey Sanders with 11, Bryant Johnson with 10, Tyler Burley with eight, Nathan Stogdill with six, Quentin Glover with five, and Michael Kreill with three. Kenny Messenger, Sutton Skapik, and Ryan Wertz played but did not score.

The Aviators will return to action on Tuesday as they head north to take on league-leading Sidney (15-4 overall, 11-1 GWOC North pending Friday’s score versus Piqua). The Yellow Jackets edged Butler earlier this season by a 43-42 score and the game is a reported sell out

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

