VANDALIA — The following activites are scheduled at the Vandalia Recreation Center:

Baseball and Softball registration

Is your child ready to play ball? Be sure to sign them up early to reserve their spot in this year’s VPRD baseball/softball league. IMPORTANT: Teams are drawn in mid-March and practice will begin in late March. Practices are held during weekdays, evenings and on Saturdays. Participants will be notified of team placement by the child’s specific coach. The first games are scheduled for late April and the last games are scheduled for July. Games are scheduled on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings and on Saturdays. The cost is $70 Residents/VRC Members; $90 Non-Residents. Leagues ran from ages 5 to 18 years old.

Lunch-Time Basketball

Work-up a sweat by playing a little b-ball at lunch for participants age 35 and older. The cost is FREE VRC Member, $15 Resident and $20 Non-Resident. The program begins on Thursday, February 2 and runs through April 20 from 11:45a-12:45p. If Vandalia-Butler City Schools are cancelled, basketball will be cancelled and made up at the end of the season.

Disc Golf 101

Looking to learn the basics about disc golf? Come join us and a few disc golf experts to learn the fundamentals of the game. For participants age 15 and under. The cost is $5 per person. This event will be held on Wednesday, February 15 from 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Baseball Clinics

Join Butler High School Baseball staff and players for preseason instruction and development. Participants will receive quality instruction from coaches who are responsible for the success of the Butler program over the past fifteen seasons. The clinics will include the infield play, outfield play, pitching, catching mechanics, hitting mechanics, bunting and base running. For grades 3-8 boys. The cost is $15 for Residents and $20 for Non-Residents. The clinic will be held on Sunday, February 26 from 4:00-7:00pm.

Free Wall Night

Climbing one of the fourteen routes on the VRC’s Climbing Wall is an activity the entire family can enjoy! Don’t forget to wear closed toe shoes. Ages 6 and older. Tuesday, February 21 from 5:00-7:00pm.

Learn To Swim Classes

VPRD provides swim instruction using the American Red Cross aquatic program* taught by qualified and dedicated instructors. The focus of the program is to teach water safety and swimming skills, using a progressive approach. Week morning and evening sessions begin on Tuesday, February 28. Ages range 6 months adult. Contact Denise Roderer at 415-2348 for more information.

Seniors Pickleball

Come join the fun and get a good cardio work out while playing indoors on our new Pickleball courts! For participants age 55 and older. The cost is FREE for members and $3 for drop in. This program will run on Monday and Wednesdays from 11:30a-1:30p.

Activities at the Vandalia Recreation Center

Compiled by Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach the Vandalia Recreation Center at 415-2340.

