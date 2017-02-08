Aviator bowling report

VANDALIA — Here’s the Aviator bowling recap for the week of Feb. 2-6:

Butler 2365, Greenville 1771

Seniors lead the way for the Butler Boys on Senior Night Thursday, Feb. 2. It was the seniors’ night to shine as all five of Butler’s senior boys got the start and bowled the entire match for Butler. The varsity boys defeated Greenville 2365-1771. Leading the way was Jordan Tompkins with a match medalist 449 (216-233) set, followed by Brandon Warner with a 422 (202-220) set, Andrew Kapis with a 413 (211-202) set, Nick Hughes with a 375 (198-177) set, and Austen Brush with a 374 (182-192) set.

The varsity Girls defeated Greenville 2219-1440. Amanda Jackson with match high set of 386 (187-199), Stephanie Crider one pin behind at 385 (183-202). High games included Jessica Sacks 226, Becca Helke 224, Alex Kapis 174, Alissa Spieles 157 as all 8 girls recorded a complete game score.

The JV Boys added another GWOC North win as they defeat Greenville 1830-1479. High games were: Ben French 201, Jacob Smith 179, Aaron Seelbaugh 172, Will Yeary 168 and Zach Luttrell 155. The JV Girls came out on the losing end of a close match. High games were Emily Gabert – 164 (personal high), Taylor Newman – 142, Katrina Herzog – 124.

Centerville Elks Invitational

The Boys had another strong tournament outing on Saturday, as the placed second at the Elks Invitational. The Boys battled back and forth all day with Springfield, Centerville, Oak Hills, Fairmont, Wayne and Northmont. They were fourth after game one, second after games two and three and took the lead for a time in bakers before ending up second overall in a very strong field.

Andrew Kapis shot 706 (277-256-173, good for 2nd overall), and Drew Sacks shot 669 (203-190-276, good for 6th overall), both earning All-Tournament Team honors. Jordan Tompkins shot a 549 (188-186-175, 32nd overall), while Paul Sacks added a 225 game.

The girls got off to a slow start and just weren’t able to gain enough pins to make a run at placing in the top three. Jessica Sacks shot the high series for the Girls with a 555 (174-200-181, good for 11th overall), followed by Becca Helke with a 515 (147-202-166, 19th overall) and Stephanie Crider with a 500 (137-180-183, 24th overall). Amanda Jackson added games of 189 and 179, and Lauren Davis games of 186 and 154.

Aviators sweep Troy

The varsity Girls team backed up their win at Troy a couple weeks ago with another win at home, and shot their highest match total of this season in route to a 2334 to 2260 win over Troy. The win put raised the Aviators to a GWOC North record of 11-2, matching the Troy Girls record, but the Lady Aviators are currently in second place in the GWOC North by virtue of finishing a place behind Troy in the GWOC Pre-season tournament. The two losses are the defending Girls State D1 champion Trojans only two losses of this season.

Jessica Sacks was match medalist with a 469 (257-212) set, followed by Becca Helke with a 421 (221-200) set. Next were Stephanie Crider with a 386 (182-204) set, Lauren Davis 359 (168-191) set and Amanda Jackson 356 (180-179) set.

The varsity Boys team defeated Troy 2347 – 2182. Drew Sacks was match medalist with a 515 (290-225) set. Next was Andrew Kapis with a 432 (241-191) set followed by Noah Detrick with a 389 (196-193) set, and Austen Brush with a 186 game. The win moved the Boys overall record to 13-1 (12-1 in the GWOC North). The Boys JV remained undefeated in the GWOC North with an 1825-1506 win over Troy. High set for Butler was shot by Will Yeary with a 392 (203-189). Aaron Seelbaugh added a 166 game and Zach Luttrell a 157 game.

The JV Girls lost another close one to Troy 1439-1336. Taylor Newman had the high set with a 283 (165-118). Kailyn Larger added a 127 and Emily Gabert a 122.

The Butler boys bowling team placed second at the Centerville Elks Invitational. Pictured are front row, left to right, Noah Detrick, Andrew Kapis, Austen Brush; back row, left to right, Head Coach Steve Sacks, Jordan Tompkins, Drew Sacks, Paul Sacks, Brandon Warner, and Nick Hughes. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Butler-Boys-2017-Elks.jpeg The Butler boys bowling team placed second at the Centerville Elks Invitational. Pictured are front row, left to right, Noah Detrick, Andrew Kapis, Austen Brush; back row, left to right, Head Coach Steve Sacks, Jordan Tompkins, Drew Sacks, Paul Sacks, Brandon Warner, and Nick Hughes. Contributed photo These Butler senior bowlers, Jordan Tompkins, Andrew Kapis, Nick Hughes, Brandon Warner, Austen Brush, were honored on Senior Night. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Butler-Seniors-2017.jpeg These Butler senior bowlers, Jordan Tompkins, Andrew Kapis, Nick Hughes, Brandon Warner, Austen Brush, were honored on Senior Night. Contributed photo