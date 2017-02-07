Joiner, Petrosky college bound

VANDALIA — Miles Joiner and Brittney Petrosky got to live a dream that most high school athletes never realize last Wednesday when they signed National Letters of Intent to play college sports.

Joiner, the son of Eric and Shelly Joiner, will play football at Youngstown State University. Petrosky, the daughter of Mark and Janna Petrosky, will play soccer at Wright State University.

“Not every school is blessed to have a signing event in signing day,” said Butler Athletic Director Jordan Shumaker. “The NCAA says only one percent of college athletes get scholarship money – we had two today and three earlier this year. They are great kids who represent our school and our community really well.”

Joiner is projected to play tight end at Youngstown State.

“It was a great fit for me and my family and my position,” Joiner said. “Things really worked out and I’m excited for everything. I want to thank my parents, my grandparents, my family, trainers, and coaches and everyone that’s been part of my path.”

Joiner played for the Aviators his senior year after transferring to Butler from CJ.

“I wanted to come back and play with my friends I grew up with and played peewee football with,” he said. “I wanted to come back and spend my last year with them.”

“Miles is a great kid, comes from a great home, and has a great work ethic,” said Butler football coach Nathan Hyatt. “I don’t know any kid in this school that doesn’t have respect for Miles or doesn’t want to be around him. He has an infectious personality. He’s been blessed with a physical skills and a great frame. He’s only been playing football for two years and has a high ceiling when it comes to football.”

Petrosky has been a standout soccer player who has been near the top of the Greater Western Ohio Conference scoring statistics for each of the past three seasons.

“I liked the campus, and the personality of the team and the coaches was phenomenal,” said Petrosky. “I want to thank my family, all of my coaches, including basketball, and everyone who helped me make this decision.”

Petrosky’s basketball coach, Molly Bardonaro, has noted her competitiveness over the past four years.

“No matter what it is Brittney is playing, she goes out and gives 110 percent, and you can’t hide that, you can’t make that up, that level of intensity and competitiveness,” said Bardonaro. “College coaches see that. It’s something you don’t get very often and as a team and a coach when you see it you use it as much as possible. She’s pretty special.”

John Gray, the Butler soccer coach, credited Petrosky’s unselfishness and respect for others for her play.

“Her determination and the way she treats others with respect, helps any teammate out with any problem, and is an all-around player, that’s what makes her great,” said Gray. “She’s the best soccer player I’ve seen in Vandalia, and she’s a better person than that.”

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

