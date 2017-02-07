Aviators win GWOC Championship

VANDALIA — The Butler wrestling team dominated the Greater Western Ohio Conference Championships on Saturday amassing 224 points to claim the title to overwhelm the 20 team field. Northmont was second with 178 points.

Butler placed at all 12 weight classes, an exceptional accomplishment, especially considering the Aviators only wrestle two seniors.

“Our goal going in – we felt like we could win the overall championship, but you just never know,” said Butler wrestling coach Mark Peck. “You go in thinking not everything is going to work out the way you plan, but this was pretty close. After the seed meeting and seeing where everyone was, we felt like we had a pretty good opportunity. We really got on a roll right off the bat on Saturday morning which separated us from everyone else at that point.”

Winning championships for Butler were Ronnie Pietro (120 pounds) and Jansen Love (170). Second place finishers were Matt Verdes (106), Josh Suddeth (126), and Jestin Love (138).

Third place finishers were Logan Hoskins (113), and Nick Coyle (160). Fourth place finishers were Bailey Suddeth (132) and Ethan Cyrette (182).

Placing sixth was Michael Cyphers (145), mason Motter (152), and Dylan Sagers (220).

“Day one of the tournament is about the team, day two is about the individual,” said Peck. “I tell them the team score will take care of its self if they do what they need to do.

“Our kids have put in a ton of time and collectively stuck together as a team, not just the varsity kids, but the backup kids. They spend a lot of time together, these guys are all really close and hang out together away from wrestling. We felt like going into the season that there were a lot of good things that could happen, but you just don’t know with young kids this age. It has been gratifying to see what they have been able to accomplish as a group.”

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

