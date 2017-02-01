Aviator mat men edge Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK – The Butler Aviators traveled to Beavercreek on Saturday in a battle of two of the most tradition-rich programs in the region. Butler edged Beavercreek by a score of 40-32.

The highlight of the match for Butler was Jansen Love’s pin in just six seconds at 170 pounds over Lucas Turner. That six second pin set a new Butler school record.

The Aviators returned to action on Wednesday when they hosted the Region 7 semifinals and finals of the OHSAA Dual Team Tournament. That tournament was too late for this edition.

Butler (BUTL) 40.00 Beavercreek Hs (BEHS) 32.00

106: Matt Verdes (BUTL) over Kyah Patrick (BEHS) (Dec 4-2) 113: Logan Hoskins (BUTL) over Kaileigh Nuessgen (BEHS) (Fall 0:39) 120: Josh Suddeth (BUTL) over Jacob Pfander (BEHS) (Fall 3:54) 126: Ronnie Pietro (BUTL) over Colin Neuner (BEHS) (MD 13-0) 132: Gavin Bell (BEHS) over Bailey Suddeth (BUTL) (Dec 9-4) 138: Jestin Love (BUTL) over Kody Konicki (BEHS) (Dec 10-5) 145: Ian Heiland (BEHS) over Michael Cyphers (BUTL) (Fall 0:21) 152: Mason Motter (BUTL) over Alex Canida (BEHS) (Fall 4:10) 160: Nick Coyle (BUTL) over Jordan Dillon (BEHS) (Fall 2:32) 170: Jansen Love (BUTL) over Lucas Turner (BEHS) (Fall 0:06) 182: Reece Blackmore (BEHS) over Ethan Cyrette (BUTL) (Fall 4:46) 195: Aaron Weiser (BEHS) over (BUTL) (For.) 220: Bradley Smith (BEHS) over Dylan Sagers (BUTL) (TF 17-1 4:00) 285: Josh Walls (BEHS) over (BUTL) (For.)

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983.

