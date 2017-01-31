Aviators continue GWOC North dominance

TROTWOOD — The Butler Aviators continued their dominance of the Greater Western Ohio Conference North Division on Saturday as the boys won their 11th straight league title and the Lady Aviators posted their sixth consecutive conference championship.

Butler’s boys scored 551 points to easily outpace second place Troy and the girls scored 466 to edge Tippecanoe.

In the boys 200 medley relay, Butler placed third with Brendan Shanahan, Dalton James, Adam Gunckel, and Colin Wolfe in a time of 1:47.24 and Jacob Staley, Bobby Zebney, Ryan Conley, and Jake Bowers placing fifth in 1:52.48.

Josh Crews led the way in the 200 freestyle with a third place finish in 1:53.81. He was followed by Ryan Conley (6th, 2:03.48), Bobby Zebney (7th, 2:03.92), and Cameron Harsch (8th, 2:09.89).

In the 200 IM, Adam Gunckel placed second in 2:10.11, Marcs Leonardi was seventh in 2:32.23, Blaine Payton was eighth in 2:33.91, and Cameron Tuttle was tenth in 2:38.59.

Colin Wolfe won the 50 free in a time of 22.25 seconds. He was followed by Jacob Staley (5th, 23.63), Jake Bowers (12th, 25.32), and Joe Jackson (15th, 26.82).

Gunckel led the way in the 100 butterfly with a second place finish in 56.70 seconds. Khalil Ruiz was fifth in 1:04.95, Leonardi was sixth in 1:10.10, and Trent Glaser was eighth in 1:15.85.

Wolfe won his second event in the 100 free with a time of 49.31 seconds, over two seconds faster than second place. Ryan Conley was seventh in 55.30, Glaser was 13th in 1:00.83, and Tuttle was 14th in 1:00.90.

In the 500 free, Josh Crews placed third in 4:59.65, Cameron Harsch was sixth in 5:46.54, Grant Harsch was eighth in 6:14.07, and Matt Mescher was 10th in 7:48.60.

Butler placed second in the 200 free relay with Staley, Shanahan, Bowers, and Crews swimming in 1:34.74. Butler’s B team placed seventh as Tuttle, Zebney, Leonardi, and Ruiz swam in 1:46.88.

Shanahan won the 100 backstroke in a time of 57.86 seconds. Staley (7th, 1:05.28), Ruiz (9th, 1:05.61), and Joe Jackson (12th, 1:15.28) followed.

In the 100 breaststroke, Bowers was fourth in 1:10.17, Dalton James was seventh in 1:11.77, Zebney was eighth in 1:12.17, and Blaine Payton was 15th in 1:17.57.

The Aviators won the 400 free relay as Wolfe, Shanahan, Gunckel, and Crews combined for a time of 3:25.53. Butler’s B team was fifth as Trent Glaser, Ruiz, Cameron Harsch, and Ryan Conley swam in 3:56.41.

Girls Results

Butler’s girls won the 200 medley relay as Elaine Dean, Sydney Baker, Molly Hetzer, and Abbey Burton combined to swim in 1:56.54. Butler’s B team placed ninth as Ana Valdespino, Allison Baker, Victoria Gunckel, and Rachel Shively swam in 2:22.93.

Gwynne Rohde led Butler in the 200 free with an eighth place finish in 2:25.37. Jillian McDowell followed (9th, 2:26.28), and Ana Valdespino (11th, 2:27.04), and Kloe Sharp (15th, 2:34.18).

Isabel Valdespino was ninth in the 200 IM in 2:47.35. Allison Baker (13th, 3:06.04), and Victoria Gunckel (14th, 3:11.87) followed.

Burton led the Lady Aviators in the 50 free with a second place finish in 26.28 seconds. She was followed by Ashley Brady (6th, 28.83), and Allison Wheeler (21st, 33.86).

Hetzer won the 100 butterfly in a time of 1:03.08. She was followed by Baker in third (1:08.45), Grace Swarts (8th, 1:25.65), and Gunckel (10th, 1:30.49).

Dean claimed the 100 free title with a time of 55.68 seconds. Brady was eighth in 1:06.24, and Bailey Boardman was 16th in 1:16.82.

Hetzer was the top swimmer in the 500 free with a sixth place finish in 5:57.80. Erin Dean was eighth in 6:27.11, Rohde was ninth in 6:31.50, and Isabel Valdespino was 11th in 6:43.94.

The Lady Aviators won the 200 free relay with Baker, Dean, Hetzer, and Burton combining for a time of 1:45.01. Butler’s B team was fifth with Shively, A. Valdespino, McDowell, and Ashley Brady turning in a time of 1:59.08.

Butler placed four swimmers in the top eight in the 100 backstroke with Elaine Ead (3rd, 1:04.23), Shively (5th, 1:14:00), Erin Dean (6th, 1:15.41), and Emily Clayton (7th, 1:17.78).

In the 100 breaststroke, Sydney Baker placed second in a time of 1:15.43. Swarts was 11th in 1:30.69, Allison Baker 12th in 1:30.81, and Sharp 13th in 1:31.58.

In the 400 free relay, Butler was fourth as Ashley brady, McDowell, A. Valdespino, and Shively turned in a time of 4:23.31. Butler’s B team was seventh as Allison Baker, Rohde, Clayton, and Sharp swam in 4:48.17.

