Aviators are Beasts of the East

VANDALIA — The Butler Bowling teams continues their successful seasons last week. Highlights included:

Butler Bowling Sweeps Beast of the East Tournament

ZANESVILLE — The Butler girls and boys teams’ path to their respective victories were very similar this past Saturday in Zanesville. Both teams started out slow, and were both in third after the first team game, then both were able to take a slim lead after team game two, stretch their leads (boys by 1eighteight, girls by 134) and then have a solid 5 baker games to seal the victory. The girls were led by Jessica Sacks who shot a 609 series, good for first overall individually. She was followed for Butler by Amanda Jackson with a 4eight3 series, which was fifth overall for the tournament. Both Sacks and Jackson earned All-tournament team honors. Stephanie Crider added a 193 game, Becca Helke a 152 game, Lauren Davis a 150 game, Alex Kapis a 145 game and Alissa Spieles a 143 game as all seven girls contributed in team and baker games on the day.

On the boys side, the Aviators were led by Austen Brush with a 691 series (second overall individually) and Drew Sacks with a 655 series (fourth overall individually). Both Brush and Sacks earned All-tournament team honors. Noah Detrick added a solid 625 series (seventh overall individually), Brandon Warner a 216 game and Paul Sacks a 190 game. All eight boys bowled in both team games and bakers on the day, with Nick Hughes, Andrew Kapis and Jordan Tompkins all scoring on the day. The tournament victory was the boys second of the season, as they won the Viking Classic earlier in January.

Three Butler girls records set in win over Sidney

SIDNEY — The varsity girls were victorious in Sidney Friday night, 2305-2210. The girls team shot 970-995=1965 in team games, breaking the school two-game team record set last season, by one pin. Jessica Sacks broke her own individual game and two-game Butler set records, shooting a 512 (225-287) set. Stephanie Crider was next with a personal high game and high set of her own 416 (234-182), Becca Helke added a 40eight (190-218) set, Amanda Jackson a 321 (153-168) set and Lauren Davis a 168 game. The win moves the girls to 9-2 (8-2 in GWOC North).

The varsity boys suffered their first match loss of the season, 2704-2307. The Sidney boys set a school match score record in their victory of the Aviators. Drew Sacks had the high set for Butler with a 438 (171-267), Andrew Kapis added a 410 (184-226) set, Paul Sacks a 401 (217-184) set, Noah Detrick a 394 (194-200) set and Brandon Warner a 231 game. The boys are now 10-1 (9-1 in the GWOC North) on the season.

The JV boys won and set a Butler JV boys match score record of 2098! Low game for the eight JV boys tonight was 147. Ben French led Butler with a 400 (181-219) set and Will Yeary had a 387 (225-161) set. Jacob Smith added a 169 game, Aaron Seelbaugh a 168 game, Elijah Walters a 156 game and Zach Luttrell a 153 game. The JV boys are 9-1 (eight-0 in GWOC North). The JV girls narrowly to lost 1383-1325. High games for Bulter were Emily Gabert 131, Katrina Herzog 126, Taylor Newman 125 (2).

Varsity boys set new Butler Match score record in win

HUBER HEIGHTS — The varsity boys broke the Butler boys match record, shooting 2649 in a win over Tipp at home. All eight guys made significant contributions in the record setting effort. Noah Detrick was high set 468 (202-266) followed by Nick Hughes 443 (196-247) and Brandon Warner’s 379 (201-178). Andrew Kapis had the front 10 strikes in his 287 game and Drew Sacks added a 226. Two solid baker games of 214 and 257 were enough to break the previous match record by 14 pins.

The varsity girls won over Tipp 1967-1571. Jessica Sacks was match high with a 459 (244-215). Becca Helke added 191 game and Amanda Jackson a 169 game. All eight girls contributed in the win. The JV girls defeated Tipp. Katrina Herzog led the way with a high set 275 and her high game 153. Emily Gabert also had her high game, a 145, and Kailyn Larger added a 139 game. The JV boys team won 191-122. High games for Butler were Jarred Murray 205, Hunter Spieles 11, Will Yeary 177, Jacob Smith 174, Zach Luttrell 171, Aaron Seelbaugh 169, and Jackson Losey 163.

Butler Bowlers named to the Beast of the East All-Tournament Team were (left too right) Drew Sacks, Austen Brush, Jessica Sacks, and Amanda Jackson. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_AllTourney.jpg Butler Bowlers named to the Beast of the East All-Tournament Team were (left too right) Drew Sacks, Austen Brush, Jessica Sacks, and Amanda Jackson. Contributed photo The Butler boys and girls bowling teams won the Beast of the East Tournament in Zanesville on Saturday. Pictured front row, left to right, are Alex Kapis, Amanda Jackson, Jessica Sacks, Alissa Spieles, Stephanie Crider; back row, left to right, Paul Sacks, Jordan Tompkins, Noah Detrick, Boys Coach – Jeff Rezabek, Transportation Envoy – Jon Gentry, Drew Sacks, Brandon Warner, Austen Brush, Andrew Kapis, Lauren Davis, Nick Hughes, Becca Helke, Head Coach – Steve Sacks, and Girls Coach Bernie McStay. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_TeamPic.jpg The Butler boys and girls bowling teams won the Beast of the East Tournament in Zanesville on Saturday. Pictured front row, left to right, are Alex Kapis, Amanda Jackson, Jessica Sacks, Alissa Spieles, Stephanie Crider; back row, left to right, Paul Sacks, Jordan Tompkins, Noah Detrick, Boys Coach – Jeff Rezabek, Transportation Envoy – Jon Gentry, Drew Sacks, Brandon Warner, Austen Brush, Andrew Kapis, Lauren Davis, Nick Hughes, Becca Helke, Head Coach – Steve Sacks, and Girls Coach Bernie McStay. Contributed photo