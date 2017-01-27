Aviator bowling teams keep rolling

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviator bowling teams had a busy week.

On Monday, Jan. 16 they traveled to to Lima for a holiday tournament. Both teams were able to make the qualifying cut and advance to the championship round. The girls finished fifth out of 24 teams with Stephanie Crider high for the girls with a 591 series, good for sixth place individually out of over 100 girls. Jessica Sacks was next with a 570 series (11th), followed by Amanda Jackson 550 (17th), Lauren Davis 548 (19th) and Becca Helke 513 (32rd).

The boys placed eighth out of 32 teams, and lost to eventual champion Wapakoneta in the first round of a best of five baker match 3-2. Drew Sacks led the way for Butler with a 632 series. Good for eighth place individually out of over 150 boys. Paul Sacks was next with a 613 series (11th) and Noah Detrick 521 (54th). Brandon Warner added games of 201 and 181.

On Tuesday, all four bowling teams came away with victories in Greenville. The Boys won 2325-2134. High scores for the boys included Drew Sacks 425 (237-188) set, Andrew Kapis 391 (180-211) set, Jordan Tompkins 225 game and Nick Hughes 192 game. The boys moved to 8-0 (7-0 GWOC North) on the season.

The Lady Aviators won 2039-1699. Jessica Sacks broke the Butler record for 2-games with a 463 (229-234) set. Becca Helke’s 359 (201-158) set, Stephanie Crider’s 352 (194-158) set and Amanda Jackson’s 180 game were among other top scores for Butler. Girls moved to 6-2 (5-2 GWOC North) on the season. JV Boys high scorers were Will Yeary with a 367 (183-184) set, Aaron Seelbaugh with a 339 (188-151) set and Ben French with a 326 (177-149) set. JV Girls high scorers were Taylor Newman with a 301 (169-132) set, Kailyn Larger with a 290 (165-125) set, Sydney Theobald with a 141 game and Emily Gabert with a 121 game.

On Thursday, the girls varsity defeated the Lady Trojans 2272-2188, moving them to 7-2 (6-2 GWOC North). Becca Helke was match medalist with a 417 (231-186) set. Jessica Sacks was next with a 382 (158-224) set, followed by Amanda Jackson’s 377 (181-196) set, Stephanie Crider’s 366 (189-177) set and Lauren Davis’ 190 game. The team shot games of 209 and 192 to seal the victory.

The Boys won 2429-2403 and are now 9-0 (8-0; GWOC North). Drew Sacks led the Boys with a 434 (186-248) set followed by Noah Detrick 432 (216-216), Paul Sacks 419 (227-192), Andrew Kapis 383 (226-157) and Brandon Warner with a 203 game. The Boys shoot a 236 final baker game to overcome a 23 pin deficit to seal the win. JV Boys won 1742-1483 with high games from Jarred Murray 188, Will Yeary 184, Aaron Seelbaugh 180 and Elijah Walters 157. The JV narrowly lost 1344-1387. Taylor Newman was high with a 200 game, Sydney Theobald a 131 game and Emily Gabert a 125 game.