Aviators roll in State Duals tournament opening rounds

VANDALIA — The Butler Aviator wrestling team rolled to a pair of first and second round victories in the OHSAA State Team Tournament on Wednesday night. Commonly referred to as the State Duals, Butler overwhelmed Fairborn 66-15 and then folled over Fairmont 61-16.

Winning matches for Butler were Matt Verdes, Logan Hoskins, Josh Suddeth, Ronnie Pietro, Bailey Suddeth, Michael Cyphers, Jestin Love, Mason Motter, Nick Coyle, Jansen Love, Ethan Cyrette, Dylan Sagers, and Chase Turner.

Butler will now host the regional semi-finals next Wednesday at 6 pm as they face Northmont in what is sure to be a slugfest. Butler defeated Northmont earlier this year by a score of 39-30.

Top seeded Mason will face third-seed Lebanon in the other Region 7 semifinal. The two winners will face off in the nightcap to crown a Region 7 champion.

The eight regional champions will descend on St. John’s Arena in Columbus on Sunday, Feb. 12 for the state tournament.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

