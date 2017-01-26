Stevens’ conference win remembered

OButler Assistant Head Wrestling Coach Kelly Stevens (left) was recognized at the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships (OH/WV) in Wheeling, WV on Saturday. Stevens won the 44-team event in 1992 at 171 pounds for Cambridge High School. This year marked the 25th year anniversary of the event. Kelly went on to become an All-American at the University of Findlay. Congratulations to Coach Stevens.
OButler Assistant Head Wrestling Coach Kelly Stevens (left) was recognized at the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships (OH/WV) in Wheeling, WV on Saturday. Stevens won the 44-team event in 1992 at 171 pounds for Cambridge High School. This year marked the 25th year anniversary of the event. Kelly went on to become an All-American at the University of Findlay. Congratulations to Coach Stevens.