Stevens’ conference win remembered


OButler Assistant Head Wrestling Coach Kelly Stevens (left) was recognized at the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference Wrestling Championships (OH/WV) in Wheeling, WV on Saturday. Stevens won the 44-team event in 1992 at 171 pounds for Cambridge High School. This year marked the 25th year anniversary of the event. Kelly went on to become an All-American at the University of Findlay. Congratulations to Coach Stevens.


