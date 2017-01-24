Sacks named Aviator Athlete of the Month

VANDALIA — When it comes to bowling, making sure you have the right approach, lift, rotation, and hook do not always come easy. However, for Butler sophomore Drew Sacks, it is something he is continuously working to find the perfect combination.

The Butler Varsity Bowling Team is currently leading the Greater Western Ohio North Conference with a 5-1 conference record. Sacks lead the Aviators, claiming first place with an overall average of 218.1.

“Drew has not only had a tremendous impact on the team with his exceptional performances, but he is a wonderful teammate and leader for the Aviators, much of our early success is because of that leadership,” Head Coach Jeff Rezabek said.

Sacks says he has been bowling for as long as he could remember, starting at the age of three in a bumper bowling league.

He continues to work hard every day individually and with his team. Sacks continues to put in additional hours each week on the lanes, outside of team practice, enhancing his technique.

During the 2017 Viking Classic, Sacks individually placed 1st out of 80 bowlers and anchored his team to a 1st place team finish. He shot a 772 series, the second highest series ever shot by an Aviator.

Leading the Aviators to a 6-0 start, he continues to be a team leader. According to the coaching staff, he is always helping his teammates with positive suggestions and advice during practice, matches, and tournaments.

Sacks’ favorite memory of bowling was last year’s USBC Junior Gold Tournament in Indianapolis. This tournament is a week-long competition with some of the best your bowlers in the country. He is looking forward to this summer’s USBC competition, which will be held in Cleveland, OH.

Drew Sacks http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_sacks_drew.jpg Drew Sacks VBCSD photo