Aviators defeat Carroll on Senior Night

VANDALIA — The Butler wrestlers weren’t very hospitable last night as they sent Carroll home with a 64-13 defeat. It was senior night and Butler honored seniors Lyndsey Arden, Dylan Sagers, Michael Cyphers, and Spencer Dukes.

Winning matches for Butler were Matt Verdes, Logan Hoskins, Josh Suddeth, Ronnie Pietro, Bailey Suddeth, Jestin Love, Michael Cyphers, Nick Coyle, Jansen Love, Ethan Cyrette, and Will Long.

Butler 64, Carroll 13

106: Matt Verdes (BUTL) over Nicholas Romano (CARR) (Fall 1:18) 113: Logan Hoskins (BUTL) over Sean Conway (CARR) (MD 9-1) 120: Josh Suddeth (BUTL) over Bryan Quiroz (CARR) (Fall 4:38) 126: Ronnie Pietro (BUTL) over Jason King (CARR) (Fall 1:39) 132: Bailey Suddeth (BUTL) over Makaylia Montgomery (CARR) (Fall 1:26) 138: Jestin Love (BUTL) over Andrew Geis (CARR) (Fall 0:49) 145: Michael Cyphers (BUTL) over Bryon Uzhca (CARR) (Fall 2:04) 152: Jesse Younce (CARR) over Spencer Dukes (BUTL) (Fall 1:21) 160: Blake Coy (CARR) over Mason Motter (BUTL) (Dec 9-8) 170: Nick Coyle (BUTL) over Noah Hoagland (CARR) (Fall 2:11) 182: Jansen Love (BUTL) over Trenton Randall (CARR) (Fall 1:12) 195: Ethan Cyrette (BUTL) over Stephen Miller (CARR) (Fall 3:58) 220: Jamen Hill (CARR) over Dylan Sagers (BUTL) (MD 11-3) 285: Will Long (BUTL) over (CARR) (For.)

Michael Cyphers wrestled at 145 pounds versus Carroll. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_249.jpg Michael Cyphers wrestled at 145 pounds versus Carroll. Photo by Ron Swarts/Swarts Illustrated Nick Coyle wrestled at 160 pounds versus Carroll. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_432.jpg Nick Coyle wrestled at 160 pounds versus Carroll. Photo by Ron Swarts/Swarts Illustrated The Butler wrestling team honored four seniors prior to Thursday’s match versus Carroll. They are shown with their families left to right Lyndsey Arden, Michael Cyphers, Dylan Sagers, Spencer Dukes. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_WrestlingSeniors2.jpg The Butler wrestling team honored four seniors prior to Thursday’s match versus Carroll. They are shown with their families left to right Lyndsey Arden, Michael Cyphers, Dylan Sagers, Spencer Dukes. Photo by Ron Swarts/Swarts Illustrated