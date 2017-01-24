Schoenherr is Lady Aviator of the Month

VANDALIA — Many say it is important for high school athletes to be involved in multiple sports, as opposed to just participating in one. Senior Olivia Schoenherr would agree with this theory.

“As far as being a three-sport athlete, it has been difficult at certain times trying to balance the three sports along with academics and other activities, but I would not be the same person that I am today without doing all three sports. Each sport has taught me something different about myself, and if I had to do it all over again, I wouldn’t change a thing,” Schoenherr said.

She is Co-Captain and a starter on the girls’ varsity basketball team. She also participates in Cross Country and Track.

On the basketball court, she averages 11 pts and 4.7 rebounds per game. She is 3rd in the Greater Western Ohio North Conference in blocks with 2.2 per game.

“I have had the honor and privilege of watching and coaching Olivia throughout her entire high school basketball career. She works very hard, tries anything you tell her to do with improving her game, is coachable, and a silent leader to her peers. She is the most versatile player we have, and does all the little things right that sometimes aren’t always seen or heard. Without her on the court, we are not as strong, composed, or as effective as a team. She will be greatly missed by her teammates and coaches. I have enjoyed coaching Olivia and being around her sense of humor. She is special to me,” said Head Girls’ Varsity Basketball Coach Molly Bardonaro.

When Schoenherr is not on the court or running around the track, she is excelling academically. She has a 4.055 cumulative GPA and is a member of National Honor Society, Spanish Club, and Student Congress.

She is considered a great role model for student athletes.

Schoenherr says “my senior year has been really good because this season, I’ve had to take on a different role than I had to in the past and I would not want to end my high school career with any other coach or teammates.”

Olivia Schoenherr http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Olivia_Schoenherr.jpg Olivia Schoenherr VBCSD photo