Aviators win Comet Classic

COLUMBUS — The Butler Aviator matmen traveled to Central Crossing High School in Columbus on Saturday at the Comet Classic. Butler won the tournament over 15 other schools with a score of 267 points. Versailles placed second with 224 points and Oak Hills was third with 214.

Winners for the Aviators were Matt Verdes, Josh Suddeth, and Ronnie Pietro. Second place finishers were Bailey Suddeth, Jestin Love, Jansen Love, and Dylan Sagers.

Logan Hoskins placed third while Ethan Cyrette and Nick Colye placed fifth. Michael Cyphers and Mason Motter rounded out the Aviator placers by finishing sixth.

The Butler wrestling team pose with their championship trophy at the Comet Classic on Saturday.

