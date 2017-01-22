Aviators pull away from Tecumseh

NEW CARLISLE – The Butler Aviators were on the road again Saturday as they traveled to Tecumseh looking to get back to .500 on the year.

The Aviators steadily lengthened their lead throughout the game to claim a 67-43 win over the Arrows. The win lifted Butler to 7-7 overall while they remained 3-6 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference North division.

Miles Joiner led the Aviators with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Braedon Norman followed up his strong perfomance on Friday with 13 points and four assists. Nathan Stogdill added 12 points for Butler.

Butler led by 14-9 after one quarter and 30-25 at half. As on Friday night at West Carollton, the Aviators came out hot in the third quarter and made 4-of-6 three points to outscore Tecumseh 25-10 to take a 55-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

