Butler shipwrecks the Pirates

WEST CARROLLTON – After a season full of close games – both wins and losses – the Butler Aviators went on the road to face a struggling West Carrollton team hoping for a less tense night. The Aviators got just what they needed and more as they jumped out to a 13-0 lead and never looked back in a 70-40 win over the Pirates.

The win improved Butler’s record to 6-7 overall and 3-6 in the Greater Western Ohio North division.

Miles Joiner led the Aviators with 16 points followed by Braedon Norman with 14. Butler hit five three pointers on the night with Norman connecting for three.

Bryant Johnson, who scored seven points, scored six of the Aviators’ first 11 points as they sprinted out to an 11-0 lead that forced West Carrollton to call time with 4:07 to play in the first quarter. The Pirates scored their first basket with 2:35 left in the quarter and trailed 17-2 thanks to a basket by Joiner late in the period.

Butler extended the lead early in the second quarter as Norman had the hot hand and connected on three straight triples to force another Pirate timeout with the Aviators leading 28-7.

Butler’s domination continued as Joiner, Michael Kreill, and Trey Sanders combined to lift the Aviators to a 38-11 lead at the half.

The Pirates battled back a bit in the third quarter to cut the lead by four at 50-27, but the Aviators outscored West Carrollton 20-13 in the final stanza to set the final score.

The Aviators will return to action Saturday as they travel to Tecumseh (3-10).

Butler 17 21 12 20 70

West Carrollton 2 9 16 13 40

Butler scoring: Joiner 16, Norman 14, Sanders 7, Johnson 7, L. Skapik 6, Kreill 5, Burley 4, Stogdill 4, Messenger 4, Wertz 2, Glover 2

Tyler Burley goes in for a shot against the Pirates. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Burley-2.jpg Tyler Burley goes in for a shot against the Pirates. Photo by Daniel Wacker | Civitas Media The Butler cheerleading squad was full of spirit at West Carrollton. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Cheer.jpg The Butler cheerleading squad was full of spirit at West Carrollton. Photo by Daniel Wacker | Civitas Media Michael Kreill scored on this layup attempt. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kreill-3.jpg Michael Kreill scored on this layup attempt. Photo by Daniel Wacker | Civitas Media Nathan Stogdill drives to the basket versus West Carrollton. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Nathan-Stogdill-1.jpg Nathan Stogdill drives to the basket versus West Carrollton. Photo by Daniel Wacker | Civitas Media Ryan Wertz shoots a layup. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Ryan-Wertz.jpg Ryan Wertz shoots a layup. Photo by Daniel Wacker | Civitas Media Trey Sanders shoots a layup. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Trey-Sanders.jpg Trey Sanders shoots a layup. Photo by Daniel Wacker | Civitas Media http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Braedon-Norman.jpg Photo by Daniel Wacker | Civitas Media

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

