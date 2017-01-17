Aviators compete at SW Ohio Classic

CINCINNATI — The Varsity Swim teams compete in Southwest Ohio Classic Meet, the largest high school swim meet in the Nation.

The Butler Aviators competed in the prelims, January 14 -15, at Trotwood-Madison High School. The meet has a total of nine prelim locations.

Swimmers who finished in the top 16 in each event, qualify for finals. Finals took place at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati.

The Butler girls’ 200 Free Relay team finished with a time of 1:42.54 at prelims and ninth overall at finals. The girl’s prelim time broke the previous Butler record by over two seconds. Swimming on the relay was junior Sydney Baker, sophomore Abbey Burton, senior Elaine Dean, and senior Molly Hetzer.

The boys’ 200 Free Relay finished prelims with a time of 1:31.96 and 15th place overall at finals. Swimming on the relay was sophomore Josh Crews, junior Brendan Shanahan, sophomore Jacob Staley, and junior Colin Wolfe.

Also, qualifying for finals was junior Dalton James in the boys’ 50 breaststroke and junior Sydney Baker in girls’ 50 breaststrokes. James finished 14th and Baker 3rd at finals.

The Aviators will compete in the GWOC Prelims on Jan. 28, at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Butler swimmers gather for a group photo at the SW Ohio Classif finals at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_swimming.jpeg Butler swimmers gather for a group photo at the SW Ohio Classif finals at St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati. VBCSD photo