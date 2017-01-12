Aviators to hold 50th reunion

VANDALIA — Winners of the first SWBL basketball championship in school history, a district runner-up title and owners of a final season record of 16-4, members of the 1966-67 Butler basketball team will be celebrating their 50th reunion at the varsity basketball game against Bellefontaine on January 14.

This team will go down as one of the best in Butler history as they held several school records at the time of their graduation including most points per game (72.8), rebounds per game (19.1), and most points in a game (103 vs. Northridge).

As part of the celebration, team members and their spouses will be invited to attend a special dinner in their honor which will be held in the Butler High School Banquet room at 5:30. There will also be a table in the foyer of the Student Activity Center which will house team scrapbooks and photos along with DVD highlights of the 1966-67 season.

During their halftime recognition, the team will also take time to remember longtime Vandalia resident, basketball coach and team member Ron Nickel who passed away this fall and played an integral part in the team’s success.

Other members of the team included Co-Captains Gary Davis and Don Atherton, Eric Butterbaugh, Paul Gibson, Mike Dieker, Mike Seskevics, Jim Crouse, Tim Akers, Phil Warner, Harold Bradley, Rock Myers, and manager Bruce Haggard. The 1966-67 Aviators were coached by Jack Gill.

The 1966-67 Butler Aviators will hold a 50th anniversary reunion at the Jan. 14 home basketball game versus Bellfontaine. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_66Team.jpg The 1966-67 Butler Aviators will hold a 50th anniversary reunion at the Jan. 14 home basketball game versus Bellfontaine. Contributed photo

1966-67 hoops team to gather at Jan. 14 home game