Aviators win Viking Classic, set school record

CENTERVILLE — The Butler Boys Bowling team took first place at the 2017 Viking Classic Tournament this past Saturday. In the process, they set a new Butler high team game record with a 1229 (Drew Sacks 278, Noah Detrick 255, Brandon Warner 248, Nick Hughes 234 and Paul Sacks 214) and a new three regular game and six baker format school record of 4514 for a 215 team average.

The Boys led Beavercreek by just 31 pins after the three regular games, and quickly found themselves down by 86 pins to the Beavers after shooting 185-148 in the first two baker format games. The next two games, the Boys came back strong, shooting 251-258 to take the lead by 39, and never looked back shooting 213-237 the final two games to capture the title over runner-up Beavercreek by 137 pins.

Drew Sacks led the way with a career high 772 (268-278-226) series, taking first place overall individually for the tournament to go along with his All-Tournament team honors. Noah Detrick was next with a 625 (181-255-189) series (10th place), Brandon Warner 611 (181-248-182) series (18th place).

Nick Hughes added games of 234-218 and Paul Sacks games of 214-232. Austen Brush, Andrew Kapis and Jordan Tompkins also contributed on the day for Butler.

Lady Aviators place third

CENTERVILLE — The Butler Girls Bowling team took third place at the 2017 Viking Classic Tournament this past Saturday. The Girls were third after the three regular games and were not able to make up ground on second place Miamisburg, but were able to hold off a late charge by Fairborn to secure the third spot on the day.

Jessica Sacks led the way with a 579 (195-217-167) series, good for 9th individually, followed by Becca Helke’s 522 (172-180-170) series (21st place), Lauren Davis’ 519 (169-190-160) series (22nd place), Amanda Jackson’s 488 (163-167-158) series (27th place), and Stephanie Crider’s 180 and 184 games. Alexis Brown, Alex Kapis and Alissa Spieles also contributed on the day for Butler.