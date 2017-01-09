Aviators fourth at Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — Eight Butler wrestlers placed in the top six at the tough Fairfield High School Wrestling Invitational on Friday and Saturday. The Aviators placed fourth out of 22 teams overall. Placing in the top six were:

106 – Matt Verdes (9) – 2nd

113 – Logan Hoskins (9) – 6th

120 – Ronnie Pietro (11) – 3rd

126 – Josh Suddeth (10) – 4th

132 – Bailey Suddeth (10) – 4th

138 – Jestin Love (9) – 5th

160 – Nick Coyle (10) – 3rd

170 – Ethan Cyrette (11) – 4th

This week Butler traveled to Miamisburg on Tuesday, the freshmen wrestle in the Freshmen Buckeye Classic at Centerville on Friday and Saturday, and the varsity travels to the Maumee Bay Classic on Friday and Saturday in Toledo.

Jestin Love tries to hold off Piqua’s Kobe Scott as the Vandalia coaches yell encouragement.

Josh Suddeth fights off Tristan Hostetter in the 126-pound consolation finals.

Matt Verdes works against Harrison Cameron Baird in the 106 championship match.