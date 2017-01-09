Aviators named Academic All-Ohio

VANDALIA — Two Butler football players were named to the All-Academic Team Ohio and the Butler football team was also recognized collectively as All-Academic Ohio Team by the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association.

Matt Grossman and Gavin Kohler were Butler’s individual team members.

150 football players from around the state are chosen for the award. To qualify, a student must be named first-team all-league and have a 3.6 grade point average or higher.

Butler was one of only two teams in the Dayton area to be recognized as an Academic All-Ohio Football team. Team awards are determined by submitting the top 24 non-weighted GPA’s of players who lettered.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the accomplishment of our team, Matt, and Gavin,” said Butler football coach Nathan Hyatt. “We pride ourselves in being the best we can be off and on the field. We had 53 players make the honor roll. Our players did a great job of dedicating themselves inside and outside of the classroom.”