Butler third at GMVWA Holiday Tournament

FAIRBORN – The Butler wrestling team had an impressive showing at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday Tournament at Wright State University.
Butler placed third overall out of 64 teams finishing with 138 points. Graham was the overall winner with 274.5 points and Dublin Coffman was second with 153 points. The Aviators were second in the large school division behind Coffman.
Ronnie Pietro won the 120 pound weight class while Jestin Love placed second at 138 pounds. Also placing was Matt Verdes, Bailey Suddeth, and Ethan Cyrette.
The Butler wrestling team celebrates their third place finish out of 64 teams.
Matt Verdes was awarded for the most pins.
Ethan Cyrette placed 8th at 170 pounds.
Jestin Love placed second at 138 pounds.
Ronnie Pietro was the champion of the 120 pound weight class.
Tyra Pittman and Allie Marvin were awarded Most Valuable Stats at the GMVWA tournament.
