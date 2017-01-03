Lady Aviators overwhelm Graham

VANDALIA — The Butler Lady Aviators hosted Graham on Monday evening in their first game of the new year and proved to be too much for the visiting Lady Falcons.

Fueled by a career high Willow Knight who scored 23 points along with 17 points by Tyree Fletcher, Butler overwhelmed Graham 72-28. Knight also logged six steals and five assists.

Abbie Schoenherr also scored in double digits with 11 while sister Olivia added nine.

Fletcher and senior Zoie Franklin each pulled down eight rebounds to lead the Aviators.

The win moved Butler to 7-4 overall with a conference game at Fairborn looming on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.