Butler falls to Greenville

VANDALIA – The Butler Aviators came into Friday’s game versus Greenville looking to stop a 3-game skid that included back to back overtime losses to Sidney and Tippecanoe.

After taking a 12-8 lead after the first quarter, the Green Wave surged to take a 28-19 lead at halftime and never trailed again in a 62-56 win at the Butler Student Activities Center.

The loss dropped Butler to 3-4 overall and 1-4 in the GWOC North division. Greenville improved to 5-2 overall and 5-1 in the division.

Butler was led by Miles Joiner who had 23 points and eight rebounds, four steals and two assists. Michael Kreill added 19 points and three assists.

Other scorers were Bryant Johnson with six points, Trey Sanders with five, and Nathan Stogdill with three. Tyler Burley did not score but contributed five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

The Aviators will step out of conference play for a GWOC crossover game at Northmont on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Tip off for freshmen is 4:30 p.m. followed by junior varsity at 6 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.

Bryant Johnson goes in for a layup versus Greenville. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Bryant-Johnson.jpg Bryant Johnson goes in for a layup versus Greenville. Photo by Phil Simons Quentin Glover takes a shot. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Glover.jpg Quentin Glover takes a shot. Photo by Phil Simons Michael Kreill shoots from the baseline. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kreill.jpg Michael Kreill shoots from the baseline. Photo by Phil Simons Michael Kreill moves around the perimeter. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Kreill2.jpg Michael Kreill moves around the perimeter. Photo by Phil Simons Quentin Glover and Braedon Norman apply pressure to a Greenville ball handler as Bryant Johnson (12) and Miles Joiner (2) anticipate a steal. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_Team.jpg Quentin Glover and Braedon Norman apply pressure to a Greenville ball handler as Bryant Johnson (12) and Miles Joiner (2) anticipate a steal. Photo by Phil Simons

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

