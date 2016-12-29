Butler third at GMVWA Holiday Tournament

FAIRBORN – The Butler wrestling team had an impressive showing at the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday Tournament at Wright State University.

Butler placed third overall out of 64 teams finishing with 138 points. Graham was the overall winner with 274.5 points and Dublin Coffman was second with 153 points. The Aviators were second in the large school division behind Coffman.

Ronnie Pietro won the 120 pound weight class while Jestin Love placed second at 138 pounds. Also placing was Matt Verdes, Bailey Suddeth, and Ethan Cyrette.

Comments from coach Mark Peck will be added as the story is updated.

Matt Verdes was awarded for the most pins. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Matt-verdes-most-pins-106.jpg Matt Verdes was awarded for the most pins. Contributed photo The Butler wrestling team celebrates their third place finish out of 64 teams. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wrestling.jpg The Butler wrestling team celebrates their third place finish out of 64 teams. Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

