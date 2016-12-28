Day named to All-American team

BUTLER TWP. – Lucas Day, 13, of Butler Township, has been invited to play at the International Power Showcase in Miami December 27-31. This prestigious honor is an invitation only event for top baseball players. It will feature players from all over the U.S. plus several other countries.

The 11th Annual World Power Showcase is being held in Miami at Marlins Park. The event features the most prolific amateur players from around the world and provides the perfect center-stage opportunity in which to demonstrate their skill-sets in front of baseball’s top evaluators during a live world-wide broadcast.

Day, a first baseman who attends,Troy Christian School) has been named to the 11th Annual Power Showcase All-American Team. Each player is personally selected by the Power Showcase based on their abilities, power, scout references, high school and showcase tournament performance. Lucas will proudly represent Ohio during the prestigious Home Run Derby that will feature top amateur power hitting prospects from around the country and the West during the All-American Classic Game. The game highlights the five-day, All-encompassing educational experience staffed by some of the very best players and coaches, including a MLB Scout Day in front of all thirty organizations, a welcome dinner/jersey presentation ceremony, the home run derby itself, and two mental strength sessions.

Lucas plays for the Dayton Sting Baseball Club coached by Scott Whitesell.

Day http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Lucas-Day.jpg Day Contributed photo