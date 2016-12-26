TIPP CITY – The Butler boy’s basketball played their second straight overtime game at Tippecanoe on Friday night and for the second straight time came out on the short end of the score as Tipp slipped past the Aviators 42-40.

The contest was close throughout as neither team led by more than two points at the end of a period. Tipp (2-4 overall, 2-3 GWOC North) outscored Butler 4-2 in the overtime period to set the final score.

Miles Joiner led the Aviators (3-3, 1-3) with 16 points and 11 followed by Bryant Johnson with 8, Michael Kreill 6, Braedon Norman 6, Quentin Glover 2, and Tyler Burley 2.

Sidney 43, Butler 42 (OT)

VANDALIA — Isaiah Bowser, who provided so many good moments for the Sidney Yellow Jackets during football season, did it again on the basketball court Tuesday night.

Sidney and Butler were in overtime and trailing 42-41 when Bowser was fouled on an offensive rebound with less than a second to go. Bowser sank both ends of a one-and-one to give the Jackets a heart-stopping 43-42 victory in Greater Western Ohio Conference American North action.

Sidney went out to an 8-1 lead after one quarter. But the Jackets took a while to add to that total in the second quarter, allowing the Aviators to get right back in it at 8-6.

Sidney pulled out to a 14-8 lead, but again failed to hold on to it. It was 16-13 at the half, but the Aviators overtook the Jackets at 21-20 late in the third quarter. A three-pointer by Ryan Heins gave Sidney a 25-21 lead, but the Aviators hit a bucket at the buzzer, then a three to open the final period for a 26-25 lead.

The Aviators upped it to 29-25 before Sidney got a three-pointer from Devan Rogers to make it 29-28. A Bowser three gave the Jackets a 31-29 lead, but Vandalia tied it up again.

Andre Gordon was fouled with :16 left, but missed the first of a one-and-one, giving Butler the ball with :13 left, and after a timeout, the Aviators scored to tie it and send the game to overtime.

Joiner led the Aviators with 12 points and 8 rebounds, Burley scored 11, Trey Sanders 6, Michael Kreill 5, Quentin Glover and Aaron Fields had 3 each and Bryant Johnson had 2 points.

The Sidney Daily News contributed to this story.

The Butler Aviator was in full holiday mode. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Aviator.jpg The Butler Aviator was in full holiday mode. Photo by Christine Grossman | Vandalia Drummer The Butler cheerleading squad led a rowdy student section. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Cheerleaders.jpg The Butler cheerleading squad led a rowdy student section. Photo by Christine Grossman | Vandalia Drummer Quentin Glover goes in for a shot. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Glover-4.jpg Quentin Glover goes in for a shot. Photo by Christine Grossman | Vandalia Drummer Miles Joiner lays in a shot for two of his team-high 12 points versus Sidney. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Joiner-2.jpg Miles Joiner lays in a shot for two of his team-high 12 points versus Sidney. Photo by Christine Grossman | Vandalia Drummer Michael Kreill looks for room to shoot. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Kreill-2.jpg Michael Kreill looks for room to shoot. Photo by Christine Grossman | Vandalia Drummer

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

