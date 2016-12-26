Butler matmen rout Tipp on Alumni Night

VANDALIA – The Butler wrestling team celebrated Alumni Night with a 66-15 rout over visiting Tippecanoe on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The win over Tipp left the Aviators unbeaten on the year heading into the Greater Miami Valley Wrestling Association (GMVWA) Holiday Tournament.

The wrestling match was the first half of a doubleheader dubbed Brutes and Ballers as the Lady Aviator basketball team hosted Tippecanoe in the night cap.

“We felt like we’d be fairly good coming into the year, but we have got a lot of work to do still,” said Butler head coach Mark Peck. “Our goals are much higher. We really want to come together at the State Duals, do the best we can there, and hopefully get to St. John’s Arena (for finals).”

Peck said he knew Tipp was a bit short handed coming in but the match was good for his still young team.

“We have only two seniors in our lineup,” Peck said. “Tonight we only had two juniors so the rest were all freshman and sophomores.”

The GMVWA Holiday Tournament will be Butler’s biggest challenge of the season thus far. The tournament was held Tuesday and Wednesday Dec. 27-28 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center.

“Graham is there and there are a lot of good teams from all around Ohio and out of state too,” said Peck. “It will be a great test for us – we are going in to win it.”

Butler (BUTL) 66.00 Tippecanoe (TIPP) 15.00

170: Nick Coyle (BUTL) over Cory Hunt (TIPP) (Fall 0:49) 182: Ethan Cyrette (BUTL) over Brandon Singleton (TIPP) (Fall 0:28) 195: Jansen Love (BUTL) over (TIPP) (For.) 220: Grant Carlson (TIPP) over Dylan Sagers (BUTL) (Fall 3:50) 285: Chase Turner (BUTL) over (TIPP) (For.) 106: Clayton Burrows (BUTL) over (TIPP) (For.) 113: Matt Verdes (BUTL) over Blake Ballard (TIPP) (Fall 5:01) 120: Logan Hoskins (BUTL) over Cameron Abrams (TIPP) (Fall 1:36) 126: Josh Suddeth (BUTL) over Austyn Bruno (TIPP) (Fall 1:58) 132: Bailey Suddeth (BUTL) over Lewis Abrams (TIPP) (Fall 0:47) 138: Michael Cyphers (BUTL) over (TIPP) (For.) 145: Caleb Blake (TIPP) over Jestin Love (BUTL) (Dec 5-2) 152: Mason Motter (BUTL) over Vincent Snouffer (TIPP) (Fall 1:07) 160: Lucas Moore (TIPP) over Braeden Miller (BUTL) (Fall 1:50)

Bailey Suddeth – 132 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bailey-Suddeth-1.jpg Bailey Suddeth – 132 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Dylan Sagers – 220 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Dylan-Sagers-1.jpg Dylan Sagers – 220 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Ethan Cyrette – 182 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Ethan-Cyrette-1.jpg Ethan Cyrette – 182 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Josh Suddeth – 126 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Josh-Suddeth-1.jpg Josh Suddeth – 126 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Logan Hoskins – 120 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Logan-Hoskins-1.jpg Logan Hoskins – 120 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Mason Motter – 152 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Mason-Motter-1.jpg Mason Motter – 152 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Matt Verdes – 113 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Matt-Verdes-1.jpg Matt Verdes – 113 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media Nick Coyle – 170 pounds http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Nick-Coyle-1.jpg Nick Coyle – 170 pounds Photo by Darrell Wacker | Civitas Media http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Wrestling-Alumni-1.jpg Contributed photo

By Darrell Wacker dwacker@civitasmedia.com

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.