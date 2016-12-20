Sidney’s three pointers too much for Butler

SIDNEY — Coming into the season, most observers thought that winning the GWOC American North girls basketball title would run through Sidney and Tippecanoe. Butler traveled to Sidney hoping to stay just a game behind Tipp in the loss column but Sidney turned back a second half charge by the Aviators in a 60-50 win on Monday night.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday but was called off because of the weather. When the team teams finally got together Monday night, the Lady Jackets came out firing, hitting four three-pointers in the first quarter and four more in the second on their way to a 60-50 victory.

“We started off nailing eight threes in the first half,” said Mummey, whose team is now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Greater Western Ohio Conference American North. “We hit 12 of 18 from the field in the first half and I knew they would come out pressuring us in the second half. It gave us fits, but we were able to slow it down and get the ball in the hands of the right people. So I was very peased with our overall offense. We had a lot of girls contribute in the scoring column.”

“We didn’t come out and pressure their guards which was our game plan,” said Butler head coach Molly Bardonaro. “They had wide open looks. Our goal was to keep (Celena) Taborn to her average and pressure their guards to make it hard to get the ball into her.”

Celena Taborn, Sidney’s 6-foot-3 senior post player, had an outstanding game with another double-double. She had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and added five assists and five blocks.

“Celena really stepped it up coming down the stretch by doing the little things we needed to get the win,” Mummey added.

Sidney charged out to a 16-11 lead after one thanks to threes from four different people. That was repeated in the second quarter, leading to Sidney taking a 32-20 lead at the half.

But Vandalia (2-2, 5-3) wasn’t going away. The Lady Aviators made a charge in the third quarrter, outscoring the Lady Jackets 17-11 to get right back in it and trail just 43-37 after three quarters.

Olivia Schoenherr led the Vandalia charge, hitting two three-pointers and scoring 10 of her 12 points in that quarter.

“Every time we hit a big shot we came down and fouled and gave them free throws or we gave up an easy basket,” said Bardonaro. “We just couldn’t close the gap, we got down too far.”

Sidney had three players in double figures, led by Taborn. Carrie Nuss hit three three-pointers and finished with 14 and Alinda Kindle added 13. She had two threes, as did Hayley Powers.

Vandalia (50) — O. Schoenherr 12, Franklin 2, A. Schoenherr 7, Fletcher 10, Knight 8, Petrosky 9, Burley 2.

Sidney (60) — Miller 3, Nuss 14, Kindle 13, Powers 8, Wiford 2, Lee 3, Taborn 17.

Three-pointers: Vandalia 5 (O. Schoenherr 2, A. Schoenherr, Fletcher, Knight); Sidney 9 (Nuss 3, Kindle 2, Powers 2, Lee, Taborn).

Darrell Wacker contributed to this story.

Abbie Schoenherr makes a pass versus Sidney. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Abbie-Schoenherr-1.jpg Abbie Schoenherr makes a pass versus Sidney. Photo by Todd Acker | Sidney Daily News Brittney Petrosky defends against a pass as Zoie Franklin looks on. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Petrosky-Franklin-1.jpg Brittney Petrosky defends against a pass as Zoie Franklin looks on. Photo by Todd Acker | Sidney Daily News Willow Knight takes a shot versus Sidney. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Willow-Knight-2.jpg Willow Knight takes a shot versus Sidney. Photo by Todd Acker | Sidney Daily News

By Ken Barhorst Sidney Daily News

