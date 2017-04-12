Who to contact in local and state government

VANDALIA-BUTLER – Below is a list of city, county, and state elected officials serving Vandalia and Butler Township:
City of Vandalia
333 James Bohanan Drive, Vandalia, OH 45377
City Manager – Jon Crusey
937-415-2254
City Council
Mayor – Arlene Setzer
937-890-2565
Vice Mayor – David Lewis
937-890-4240
Bob Ahlers
937-898-6863
Mike Blakesly
937-898-6748
Candice Farst
937-890-4646
David Gerhard
937-212-8188
Richard Herbst
937-477-1411
Butler Township
www.butlertownship.com
3510 Sudachi Drive, Dayton, OH 45414
Administrator – Erika Vogel
937-898-6735
Trustees
937-898-6735
Mike Lang
Kenneth Betz
Joe Flanagan
Vandalia-Butler City Schools
306 S Dixie Dr, Vandalia, OH 45377
Superintendent – Bradley Neavin
937-415-6415
Board of Education
President – Robert Cupp
937-415-6682
Vice President Mary Kilsheimer
937-415-6681
George Moorman
937-415-6680
Rodney Washburn
937-604-9333
Melissa Pruszynski
937-415-6679
Montgomery County Officials
www.mcohio.org
Montgomery County Commissioners
451 W 3rd St., Dayton, Ohio, 45422
937-225-4912
Dan Foley
937-225-4015
Deborah Lieberman
937-225-6470
Judy Dodge
Administrator Joseph Tuss
937-225-4693
Auditor Karl Keith
937-225-4326
Treasurer Carolyn Rice
937-225-4010
Ohio Officials
Governor John R. Kasich
Vern Riffe Center, 77 S. High St., Columbus, OH 43215,
614-644-0813, Fax: 614-466-9354
Secretary of State Jon Husted
180 E. Broad St. 15th floor, Columbus, OH 53266-0418
877- 767-6446, 614-466-2655
Auditor David Yost
88 E. Broad St., 5th floor, Columbus, OH 43215
800-282-0370 or 614-466-4514
Attorney General Mike DeWine
30 E.Broad St., Columbus, OH 43266
614-466-4320
Senator Bill Beagle, Ohio Sentate District 5
1 Capitol Square, First floor, Columbus, OH 43215
614-466-6247
Representative Mike Henne, Ohio House District 40
77 S. High St., 13th Floor, Columbus, OH 43215
614-644-8051
U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown
Senate Office Building Washington, D.C. 20510
202-224-2315
U.S. Sen. Rob Portman
338 Russell Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510
202-224-3353