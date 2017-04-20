Butler Township Police Activity

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — The following police activity report was received from the Butler Township Police Department. All subjects are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

April 10

Walmart, receiving stolen property, suspect #1 was found in possession of personal checks she claims were found. One of these checks was made out to her in the amount of $450.00 with the check owners name signed and endorsed by the suspect. Continued investigation lead to the recovery of two counterfeit bills believed to have been passed by both suspects at Walmart in York Commons. Suspect #2 was found in a stolen vehicle parked outside Walmart. Inventory of this vehicle lead to the recovery of several business checks in a binder that were believed to be stolen as well. Both suspects have been previously identified in other forgery/stolen check investigations throughout the county and are suspected of belonging to a ring of suspects engaged in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Landsend Court, dogs barking, Victim reported that dogs at this location were barking and were causing annoyance and harassment.

Little York Road @ Roselake Dr., traffic hazard, Dispatched to the area for a traffic hazard. Several flowers pots and a broken bench were in the roadway. The pots were collected and added as found property with unknown an owner. The bench was gone before it could be picked up by the Butler Township Service Department.

N. Dixie Drive, littering, Observed two males walking south on North Dixie Drive. One of the subjects, later identified as Jeffrey Jones discarded a white napkin onto the ground making no attempt to pick it up. The second subject identified as Mark Sanderson was discovered to have an active warrant.

Speedway, disorderly conduct, Unresponsive white male was found on the bathroom floor by an employee of Speedway. Narcan had to be used in order to revive the suspect who then became combative toward BTFD personnel. Suspect admitted to being high at the time. Summons issued.

April 11

Meeker Road, domestic violence, Dispatched to a reported domestic violence in progress. Contact made with residents and they advised that only verbal argument occurred. Domestic dispute report taken.

Red Roof Inn, domestic violence, Responded to Domestic Violence with a physical altercation. Suspect was subsequently arrested and booked into Montgomery County Jail on a felony Domestic Violence charge.

Walmart, theft, Male subject selected merchandise and walked pasted last point of sale making no attempt to pay for property.

Walmart, theft without consent, Investigation revealed that a suspect concealed property for sale at Walmart and tried to leave without paying after passing the last point of sale. The suspect fled on foot, and after an exhausted search for the suspect, who failed to comply with orders to stop and obstructed official business, he was apprehended in Vandalia at F&S Cycles.

April 12

Walmart, criminal trespass, While voluntarily intoxicated, the defendant trespassed on Walmart property and was observed urinating and masturbating by Deputy Walters who was in an unmarked vehicle at the time.

Fricker’s, no offense, Responded to Fricker’s for female subject refusing to pay her bill. On arrival, discovered that suspect had only paid $43.00 for a $62.84 bill but claimed to have given server a $40 tip in addition to paying the bill. Server disputed the matter. Suspect had friend’s uncle come to restaurant and pay the $19.84 owed.

Frost Road, no offense listed, An unidentified subject was found lying on the ground, and somewhere near his vicinity, I located a used capsule of suspected heroin. I collected the capsule. It was booked into the property room and marked for destruction. The unidentified male was transported to Grandview Hospital.

Meeker Road, obstructing official business, Reported suspicious vehicle was involved in drug activity. Stopped the vehicle for window tint and suspicious circumstances. Driver fled stop location on foot. Passenger was secured. Passenger provided false information as to the identity of driver and also had drug paraphernalia inside her purse.

Walmart, criminal damaging, Victim reported that unknown suspect entered her vehicle and damaged the dashboard on the left side of the steering column.

April 13

N. Dixie Drive, no offense listed, After transporting two black male subjects to the jail, I discovered a glass pipe in the back seat of patrol vehicle #3 that was commonly used to smoke crack cocaine. I could not identify who the pipe belonged to. I booked the pipe into the property room, and it was marked for destruction.

Village Green Dr., violation of protection order, Estranged husband took wife’s possessions from home and dumped them at a church. Church was unable to use items and disposed of them believing them to be a donation. The wife signed a TPO violation charge against husband.

Maxton Road, theft, Victim left his Ipad Air in a hotel room at checkout time, and realize the Ipad air was missing. Contacted hotel management and was advised the Ipad Air was not in the room and was not turned into hotel staff.

Panera Bread, theft without consent, investigation reveals the RP visited Panera Bread, 6550 Miller Lane, on March 31, 2017, at around noon. She later received notice that her Visa credit card had been used somewhere in Beavercreek, Ohio as she was entering Kentucky to go home. She learned her wallet had been stolen from her purse while at Panera Bread. She called to report this via phone on April 13, 2017, in order to receive her money back.

Walmart, theft, Suspect removed merchandise from box and hid it beneath his jacket. Suspect departed the store and was detained by Asset Protection. Suspect booked into jail for theft.

Historic Court, telecommunications fraud, Victim received phone call from purported Sheriff Deputy regarding warrants. When victim informed suspect that he knew it was a scam, suspect stated “I’m going to rape your wife.”

April 14

Red Roof Inn, no offense listed, Desk clerk was told by management to give me a scale that was left behind in room with possible heroin residue on it. No name or room number was attached to the property. Scale was booked into the property room.

Walmart, possession of marijuana, Investigation reveals that during a complaint of people smoking marijuana, in a car in, the lot of Walmart, the owner of the vehicle was found to be in possession of less than 100 grams of marijuana and a scale used to weigh and measure marijuana, in his vehicle.

April 15

Walmart, breaking and entering, (5) suspects smashed the front door glass window using a large rock. Once inside, the suspects went directly for the display phones and were out of the store in less than a minute.

Subway, forgery, Suspect entered Subway and made food purchase. Suspect paid for purchase with counterfeit $50 bill. Suspect received $40 in change plus $10 in food and departed store.

Walmart, theft, Male subject selected television and other merchandise walked out of store passing last point of sale making no attempt to pay for property.

America’s Best Value Inn, theft, Victim claimed that a known subject of the hotel stole 4 books of forever stamps from his vehicle as it was being towed away by a tow company.

Walmart, theft, Victim departed Walmart and placed wallet into outer opened pocket of backpack. Victim called an UBER driver and upon arriving home discovered wallet was no longer in backpack pocket.

Benchwood Road, domestic violence, Domestic Dispute. No threats or violence.

Persons charged or arrested

Brandi N. Rose, 33, warrant arrest for possession of drug abuse instruments

Cassie M. Rose, 18, warrant arrest for corrupting juvenile

Jeffrey D. Jones, 54, littering

Mark A. Sanders, 44, warrant arrest for possession of drug abuse instruments

Miles K. Ball, 30, disorderly conduct/intoxication

Brandon M. Harris, 25, warrant arrest carrying concealed weapon

Robi JC Ham, 18, warrant arrest for theft (2)

Melinda J. Harrison, 46, warrant arrest misuse of credit card

Seyi L. Johnson, 43, theft

Marvin D. Thomas, 21, failure to comply with signal of officer, obstructing official business, theft without consent, warrants for theft (2) and fugitive from justice

Shane A. Sallee, 44, failure to appear warrant

Matthew T. Devault, 31, theft

Lacey P. Wilkins, 24, obstructing official business, illegal possession of drug paraphernalia

Hansford S. Chatman, 56, theft

Donald L. Estes, 38, theft

J. Scott Crase, 36, open container, driving under suspension (3)

Brittani Y. Abshire, 26, menacing

Corey F. Simmons, 48, theft

John E. Newberry, 32, possession of controlled substances

Tamara L. Jennings-Grubb, warrant arrest for passing bad checks

http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_ButlerPolice-2.jpg

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.