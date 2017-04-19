Butler Prom Court Announced

VANDALIA — The 2017 Butler High School Prom Court has been announced. Senior girls are Isabella Anene, Tabitha Caulfield, Natalie Pike, Madison Dynes, and Sophie Dent. Boys on the court are Josh Achs, Dawson Vandervort, Tony Condy, Alex Wenclewicz, and Jordan Green (not pictured).

The Butler Prom is Saturday, April 22 in the Student Activities Center under the theme Harry Potter.