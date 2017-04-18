Vandalia Police Sergeant retires

VANDALIA — Sergeant Gary Jackson worked his last day on the road as a patrol supervisor on Tuesday, April 18. His retirement marks the end of a law enforcement career spanning more than 31 years with the Vandalia Division of Police.

Throughout his career, Jackston has had varied assignments that included patrol officer, crime prevention officer, and Patrol Section watch commander and Criminal Investigations Section supervisor.

Jackson also served in a number of ancillary roles. These included his service as a member and Vandalia component leader of the Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT). He has also served as the Division’s firearms and defensive tactics instructor. For many years Sergeant Jackson coordinated the Division’s Emergency Medical Responder program.

The Vandalia Division of Police wish Sergeant Jackson good health and much happiness in his retirement.

Vandalia Police Sergeant Gary Jackson (seated) retired from the department on Tuesday after 31 years of service. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_Jackson.jpeg Vandalia Police Sergeant Gary Jackson (seated) retired from the department on Tuesday after 31 years of service. Vandalia Division of Police Facebook Photo