Man sentenced for Walmart robbery, carjacking

By Darrell Wacker - [email protected]

BUTLER TWP. – William Jordan Clark, 27, was sentenced to six years in prison in connection with a robbery and carjacking that occurred at the Walmart on Miller Lane last October.

Mongtomery County Common Pleas Judge Gregory F. Singer handed down the sentence on April 11. He also ordered Clark to pay $1,823 in restitution to the vicitm.

Clark will be supervised by the Parole Board for three years of post-release control once he is released from prison.

During the robbery, a Clark and female suspect forced a woman to the ground and forcibly entered her vehicle and drove off. The male suspect entered the driver’s side of the SUV and the female entered the passenger side. The carjacking occurred around 6:45 p.m.

The female co-defendant is deceased.

