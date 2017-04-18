Police seek suspects in Sprint Store break in

BUTLER TWP. — Butler Township Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying five suspects who broke into the Sprint Store in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Five black males, believed to be teenagers based on video surveillance, shattered the front door of the business at 3456 York Commons Blvd. and stole display cell phones.

They fled the scene in a green colored SUV with a license plate that appears to be hanging from just one screw.

It is believed the same suspects broke into a Sprint Store on North Springboro Pike in Miamisburg an hour later. Detectives from Butler Township and the Miamisburg Police Department are working together on this case.

Anyone with information on these incidents are asked to contact Butler Township Detective Kevin Sink at (937) 890-2671 ext. 1234 or Miamisburg Detective Jason Threlkeld at (937) 847-6620.

Five suspects in the break in of the Sprint Store on York Commons Blvd. on Saturday morning are belived to have fled in this vehicle. http://vandaliadrummernews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/web1_suspect-vehicle.jpeg Five suspects in the break in of the Sprint Store on York Commons Blvd. on Saturday morning are belived to have fled in this vehicle. BTPD Photo

By Darrell Wacker [email protected]

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.

Reach Darrell Wacker at 937-684-8983 or on Twitter @VandaliaDrummer.